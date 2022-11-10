Bosch to handle Sion Solar EV repairs under partnership with Sono Motors

Solar EV developer Sono Motors has found a service and repair partner in fellow German company Bosch. The two parties announced that when Sono’s flagship Sion SEV begins deliveries in Europe, owners will be able to have all maintenance and repair services performed under a network of shops within the framework of the Bosch Car Service network.

Sono Motors ($SEV) is a German automotive startup founded in 2016, and only one of a few automakers focused specifically on solar electric vehicles and implementable solar cell technology. Through an integration of proprietary solar panels into the exterior of its flagship model, the Sion, the SEV can gather an additional 70 to 150 miles of range per week from the sun alone.

Sono Motors debuted the production design of the Sion solar electric vehicle during a celebration event this past July, showcasing several improvements to its design and functionality before production begins in Finland in the second half of 2023.

With first deliveries less than a year away, Sono Motors has ensured its customers receive modern maintenance, repairs, and warranty services with the help of its new partner, Bosch and its Automotive Aftermarket (AA) division.

Sono Motors’ upcoming Sion SEV

50 Bosch service centers trained to handle Sono SEV repairs

Sono Motors shared details of its new partnership with Bosch’s AA division, which is responsible for the “Bosch Service” franchise consisting of approximately 15,000 shops worldwide. Sono Motors’ Sion SEV will be integrated into Bosch’s network for all warranty and repair services.

This authorized network will begin with 50 qualified shops throughout Germany at launch with additional qualified service centers throughout Europe to follow. Sono states that it will comprehensively train service technicians at Bosch locations ahead of deliveries and authorize them to perform repairs on high-voltage, photovoltaic, and safety systems in the Sion SEVs, with or without the assistance of Sono’s Technical Field Service team, whatever is necessary.

These authorized shops will display a sign that reads “Sono Motors Service Partner” outside, so Sion drivers will be able to easily identify a compatible Bosch location to have their SEV serviced. Sono Motors also intends to provide a service locator tool on its website. Thomas Winter, vice president of workshop concepts at Robert Bosch spoke to the partnership.

In Sono Motors we have found an innovative partner who is exploring the exciting field of solar electric mobility. The innovative technology and skills provided by Sono Motors to the Bosch Car Service network ensures that customers will receive reliable services for their vehicles. This further underlines the Electric Vehicle competence of Bosch Car Service and helps to win and retain also new customer groups.

While Sion drivers will be able to locate and visit Bosch Service Centers for repairs in the future, Sono Motors still encourages its customers to perform their own repairs whenever possible. To that note, it intends to provide “how-to” tutorials on its website for some of the more simple maintenance tasks. Per Sono Motors co-founder and CEO Laurin Hahn:

To us, the Sion is a symbol of independence. Of course you should take your car to a repair shop when there is a problem, but we want our customers to feel confident enough to perform minor repairs, such as replacing a light bulb or a wiper blade, themselves.

As of September 1, 2022, Sono Motors had over 20,000 reservations for its Sion SEV that include advanced down payments averaging around 2,000 euros each. That adds up to over €40 million in non-binding reservations and over 502.5 million euros should all those reservations come to fruition. Once again, Sion production is scheduled for the second half of 2023.