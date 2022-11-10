ALLPOWERS foldable 400W solar panel sees first discount at $100 off to $599 in New Green Deals

While most 400W solar panels are fixed in place once installed, ALLPOWERS wanted to give you the ability to enjoy that power without being tied down. Delivering a 400W solar panel that’s foldable, portable, waterproof, and ready to go anywhere, you’ll find that it can convert up to 22% of sunlight into usable electricity. Plus, today’s discount of $100 to $599 marks the first sale that we’ve seen since it launched, making now the best time yet to pick up this portable solar panel. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ALLPOWERS’ foldable 400W solar panel sees first discount

ALLPOWERSDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Portable 400W Solar Panel for $599 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This $100 discount marks the first sale that we’ve tracked on the latest solar panel from ALLPOWERS. This solar panel features up to 400W of output at up to 37.4W which is quite good for something as compact and portable, as well as for the price. It can convert up to 22% of sunlight into usable electricity, and the entire kit folds down to travel with you. This folding function is actually quite notable, as it means you can use the solar panel at home or at a camp site making it a great choice all around. Plus, it’s IP67 waterproof and the ETFE coating helps it to be more durable. So, if you’ve been looking for a solid way to power your off-grid shed, home, RV, or campsite, this is a solid choice all around.

Juiced Bikes early Black Friday sale offers up to $500 off from $999

Juiced Bikes is launching a slew of early Black Friday deals with up to $500 in savings across its entire lineup. Our top pick from the sale is the Class 2 RipRacer, which is down to $999 shipped from its normal $1,299 list price. This $300 discount marks the first time that we’ve seen Juiced offered for less than $1,000. The class 2 RipRacer has the ability to reach speeds of 20 MPH which is perfect for riding around town this fall and even into the winter and spring. The fat tires on the bike mean you’ll be able to handle sand, dirt, and even some snow with ease as well. The battery can last for up to 35 miles per charge, and you’ll even find an AirTag compartment built into the bike so you can track it should something happen. If the RipRacer doesn’t cut it for you though, then be sure to check out the rest of the Juiced Bikes sale that’s going on with up to $500 in savings across various models. Plus, check out our hands-on review of the RipRacer to learn more about what it has to offer.

Segway’s Ninebot ES2/4 electric scooters fall to best prices of the year starting at $473

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $535.49 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $700 or more, today’s offer delivers the best discount of the year at $165 off. This is the lowest we’ve seen in well over a year, and marks the second-best price of all-time. With fall weather being as inconsistent as ever, there’s still time to get some joyrides in before winter arrives. Segway’s discounted Ninebot ES4 is just the way to make that happen, with an off-season price cut that delivers its 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed feature set for less. Capable of handling everything from commuting to work or picking up groceries to more casual rides around the block, this electric scooter sports a folding design alongside a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down.

On the more affordable side of the EV game, the Segway Ninebot E22 will have you joyriding around town for quite a bit less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, this more affordable offering is now even less expensive thanks to a 20% discount that drops pricing down to $473. This model too is at the lowest price of the year, and delivers 12.4 MPH top speeds and other notable features for $56 less than the lead deal.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals

