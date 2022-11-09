DC fast chargers are replacing old phone boxes in Ireland

EasyGo, Ireland’s largest private EV charging network, today announced a new investment in DC fast chargers in towns and villages, and they’re going to be sited where old phone boxes used to be.

Phone boxes became obsolete when mobile phones arrived. So Irish telecoms company Eir and EV charging network EasyGo started to replace phone boxes with Australia-based Tritium‘s EV chargers around two years ago.

Oliver Loomes, CEO of Eir, said:

In order for Ireland to move to greener electric vehicles, we must have the required infrastructure in place, not just in cities, but across all of Ireland. This new infrastructure will benefit the community the way the public payphone service once did.

With this additional multimillion-euro investment, EasyGo has committed to deploying 200 Tritium 50 kW modular DC fast chargers around Ireland under this scheme, in addition to its existing 2,400 charge points.

EasyGo launched the program in Carlow, southwest of Dublin, in May 2022. It has contracts to add Tritium chargers at 70 locations in counties Offaly, Mayo, Cavan, Waterford, Kilkenny, Tipperary, and Monaghan over the next six months.

EasyGo is working with other local authorities to identify 130 additional locations across Ireland for new Tritium DC fast chargers, at no cost to county councils.

According to Society of the Irish Motor Industry, around one out of every seven cars sold in Ireland this year is fully electric, and the rate of adoption of EVs there is growing quickly. Adding EV chargers in easily accessible town center locations will reduce range anxiety for potential new EV drivers. The new chargers will be particularly welcome in rural areas where public transportation is less available.

Transportation accounts for one third of Ireland’s energy-related CO2 emissions. Increasing EV adoption is a key aspect of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan, which sets a target of almost 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

Photo: Tritium DCFC Limited

