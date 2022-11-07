Quick Charge Podcast: November 7, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla applies for machine-to-machine cellular data service in its electric cars
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company begins testing full-scale Hyperloop system, with a twist
- Tesla-backed startup launches microgrid powering 2 African villages
- Honda’s new AI-powered ‘golf cart’ look-alike will drive you around without a license
- Lamborghini sets a date for going electric, but hybrids will have to satisfy your need for speed for a while
- Unleash your wanderlust with Mercedes Benz’s new electric mini camper
- Almost all electric vehicles would qualify for the US EV tax credit with new Congress bill
- EU market commissioner encourages ICE vehicle exports as if global climate change doesn’t affect Europe
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.