Lamborghini sets a date for going electric, but hybrids will have to satisfy your need for speed for a while

Lamborghini is set to unveil its first electric supercar in 2028, but the company’s CEO Stephan Winklemann says don’t expect its hybrids to phase out anytime soon.

With several automakers proving a fully electric supercar is possible, the brand that’s essentially synonymous with performance is finally setting a date for its EV release.

Companies like Rimac are releasing electric hypercars like the Nevera with 0-to-60 mph capabilities of 1.85 seconds.

In January, Lamborghini’s CEO claimed 2022 would be the last year we would see a new solely gas-powered Lambo hit the market. As of 2023, Winklemann says Lamborghini will release only hybrid electric (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles as it progresses toward a pure electric model.

Lamborghini is spending $1.8 billion on a four-year electrification transformation, which includes a few fan-favorite Lamborghini models that will get an HEV or PHEV upgrade, such as the:

Aventador HEV in 2023

Huracan PHEV in late 2024

Urus PHEV SUV also in 2024

Meanwhile, while many automakers have used hybrid as a bridge to fully electric or have skipped this phase altogether, Lamborghini plans to keep hybrids “as long as possible.”

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept (Source: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini to sell hybrids alongside fully electric models

Although Lamborghini is targeting 2028 for a pure electric model, the supercar company isn’t planning to phase out its engines anytime soon.

According to an interview with Auto Express, Lamborghini’s chief suggests synthetic fuels may play a role in “keeping [Lamborghini] alive,” adding:

We don’t need to decide now – we still have some time. After 2025 we need to take action.

Despite these comments, Winkleman did mention Lamborghini’s first electric model will not replace any current models. Instead, it will be a:

Fourth model which will be more daily useable. This means a 2+2, two-door car with more ground clearance.

The company hinted at working with Volkswagen, as it did for the Urus, meaning it could use VW’s Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), designed for all auto segments.

Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, spoke on the benefits of a Lamborghini electric vehicle, stating:

Some of our core pillars from the technology point of view are fitting perfectly with the electric world. If we speak about carbon-fibre function integration, battery integration as a structural part – this is something that allows you much more degrees of freedom from the design perspective in the sense of aerodynamics.

As far as the added battery weight, Mohr says:

We have some cool ideas to compensate this… for instance regarding the driving dynamics, the control, the driftability, the driving behaviour in general.

Adding the possibility of “a 360-degree approach combining all active systems to enable wheel speed control, not possible with a standard combustion engine.”

Electrek’s Take

Lamborghini seems to be a little late to the electric supercar party, but waiting until 2028? That may cost them.

The automaker’s CEO says they have until 2025 to decide; yet by that time, the market of electric supercars will be several times larger. Furthermore, automakers are continuously developing innovations allowing electric cars to go faster and drive longer.

I’m excited to see Lamborghini setting a date for a pure electric model. However, by 2028, it may not have the same thrill after several electric supercars hit the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.