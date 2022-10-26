Quick Charge Podcast: October 26, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla is reportedly under DoJ criminal probe over self-driving claims
- First Tesla Cybertruck aftermarket wheels unveiled
- Tesla unveils its Megafactory as battery production ramps up
- Tesla’s new Cybertruck Giga Press is on its way
- Ford (F) races past Q3 2022 revenue expectations on EV boost, absorbing Argo engineers to boost self-driving tech
- Ford plows ahead with electric vehicle rollout, scrapping Ford Fiesta production
- General Motors (GM) reports a record $41.9 billion in Q3 2022 revenue and reaffirms earnings guidance
- Toyota ramping up bZ4X SUV production to compete in swelling EV market, but not anytime soon
- Charging on EVgo just got easier for Teslas
- Check out video footage of XPeng AeroHT’s flying car completing its maiden flight
