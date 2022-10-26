First Tesla Cybertruck aftermarket wheels unveiled

Unplugged Performance is launching an aftermarket wheel for the Tesla Cybertruck – even before you can order the electric truck itself.

The hype is so strong around the Tesla Cybertruck that some people have been working on third-party accessories for the vehicle for a while now.

We previously reported on some wild ones like the CyberLandr, which is trying to fit a full camper into the electric pickup’s bed, and an accessory kit that turns the electric pickup truck into a catamaran.

Now we get a more realistic accessory for the Cybertruck, and it is coming from a company that already has a lot of credibility in Tesla mods: Unplugged Performance (UP).

The California-based company unveiled its CYBERHEX forged wheels designed for the Cybertruck.

UP wrote about the new product on its website:

The first aftermarket wheel designed for the Telsa Cybertruck through a collaboration between Unplugged Performance and accomplished sports car designer Sasha Selipanov, with all the right brutalist neo-futuristic design notes and incredible strength to take you anywhere on Earth or beyond.

Here are a few pictures of the CYBERHEX wheels in different colors:

Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, commented on the launch of the new wheels:

The Cybertruck represents an exciting phase and future for our brand. Having started as the first engineering house to enhance Tesla vehicles, we’re thrilled with the Cybertruck’s potential to cross all boundaries and surpass legacy assumptions of what a vehicle can do. We have enormous plans to support the Cybertruck future and this wheel debut is a sign of things to come as we re-write expectations. It remains our priority at UP to continue our partnerships with cutting-edge world-class factories as well as the brightest and best minds in design.

While the wheels are designed for the Cybertruck, they can also fit Tesla’s existing vehicles.

UP released a few images of the wheels on a Model S and Model 3:

While UP is unveiling the wheel and taking pre-orders now, the company made it clear that nothing will ship until it can do final testing with the Cybertruck, which is not expected to reach production until mid-2023.

On top of the wheels, Unplugged confirmed its intentions to develop other aftermarket products for the Cybertrucks, including performance brakes, suspensions, and even body mods.

Tesla has indicated that the Cybertruck is only going to be available with its stainless steel finish and therefore, there are going to be a lot of trucks that look the same on the roads. That should make aftermarket mods pretty popular.

