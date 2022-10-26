Charging on EVgo just got easier for Teslas

EVgo has added Autocharge+ capability to Teslas using the Tesla CCS Adapter in its latest app update. This allows CCS-enabled Teslas to charge at EVgo stations without having to swipe a card. Strangely, it only works when using the Tesla CCS adapter and not when using a normal Tesla connector available at some EVgo stations. We’ll explain below.

EVgo has been rolling out its Autocharge+ to more vehicles since September, with many brands now able to use its version of “Plug and Charge.” That’s the marketing name for the maturing ISO 15118 standard which allows drivers to charge their cars as simply as plugging in and walking off.

EVgo says it will eventually support Plug and Charge once the standard has matured and issues are worked out. Its rival, Electrify America, has Ford vehicles as well as Porsche and now VW.ID4s on Plug and Charge. Volkswagen and Porsche are conspicuously missing from the EVgo Autocharge+ list:

The following models are eligible: Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, Ford Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, GMC Hummer EV, Hyundai Ioniq, Ioniq 5 and Kona, Kia Niro and EV6, Mercedes EQS, Polestar 2, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4x, and Volvo XC40 Recharge. Update: The new Tesla CCS1 Adapter will soon be eligible for use on the EVgo network and Tesla Model X, Y, S, S Plaid and 3 will be eligible for Autocharge+

Charging simplicity

Simplicity is one of the reasons Tesla’s Supercharger network gets higher satisfaction numbers. All Superchargers work the same way. There is no need to swipe a credit card or pull up an app and wait for communication, the car just starts charging when you plug it in.

In order to make this work, there needs to be communication between the car and the charger. The charger needs to be able to request identification from the car so that the session can be charged to the right account.

EVgo does have some stations with Tesla charge connectors, but those are not capable of Autocharge+ because EVgo doesn’t have access to the same communication protocols that Tesla uses. The Tesla plugs are basically integrated Tesla Chademo adapters and AutoCharge doesn’t work over Chademo. That will present a messaging problem for EVgo, but I imagine the EVgo engineers are busy trying to integrate Tesla’s CCS adapters the same way they did with Chademo.

However, even though Tesla’s CCS adapter only came out last month, EVgo has already added it to the list of cars that are capable of Autocharge+. In the company’s newest app update, it mentions that the Tesla CCS adapter is now compatible with Autocharge+:

EVgo’s Autocharge+ website now confirms that all stations will allow Tesla owners with the CCS compatible chargers to charge at EVgo. In 2020, Tesla made all of its cars CCS compatible and offered upgrades for older vehicles.

EVgo stations are often in places where Tesla chargers aren’t or in some cases might be a cheaper option.

In order to use these stations, you need to set up a one-time enrollment in the EVgo app by linking your VIN to your EVgo account, but after finishing the process you should just be able to plug and go without any trouble. Let us know your thoughts in the comments. More competition is better, right?

