NIU BQi-C3 Pro electric bike launched with eye-catching frame, belt drive, and two batteries

Electric moped-maker NIU has spent the last few years expanding into a wider range of two-wheeled electric vehicles, including new e-bike and e-scooter models. Now the company is finally launching its highly anticipated BQi-C3 Pro electric bicycle.

We’ve been following the BQi-C3 Pro for well over a year now as the design progressed through prototype to production.

Well, today’s the day, folks! E-bike fans can finally order the novel-looking electric bike, which comes with a $1,999 sticker price.

The Class 3 e-bike has a 750 watt peak-rated rear motor and two riding modes of throttle or pedal-assist (or a third if you count muscle power alone). The BQi-C3 Pro can hit speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h), and the dual batteries mean that it can actually maintain those speeds for more than a few miles.

The pair of 460Wh batteries offer 920Wh of capacity and a combined range of 62 miles (100 km), which should be more than enough for most riders.

A Gates Carbon Drive setup replaces a chain with a carbon fiber-reinforced belt to transfer pedal power to the rear wheel. That helps reduce maintenance and offers a smoother pedaling experience.

The bike is outfitted with NIU’s signature halo headlight, which is the same style you’ll find on most of the company’s electric scooters and mopeds. It’s the same one I’ve got on my NIU NQi GTS scooter. There’s also a tail light and brake light mounted under the frame-integrated rear rack.

At one point it looked like hydraulic disc brakes might be included on the NIU BQi-C3 Pro when it eventually reached the market, but now we’re seeing that the bike will come with mechanical disc brakes. Large 180 mm disc rotors help offer more stopping power though with their wider than typical diameters.

The bike also comes with puncture-resistant tires that include a 1.5mm KEVLAR ARAMID fiber lining.

Fenders are included standard to help keep riders dry, and the bike’s IP45 waterproof rating ensures that getting caught in the rain won’t leave you any worse off than some wet clothing. The motor has a higher waterproof rating at IP65, and the batteries are even more protected with an IP67 rating.

A handlebar-mounted TFT color display offers battery and ride statistics, riding mode readout, trip time, distance travelled, and more.

The NIU BQi-C3 Pro is a single-speed electric bike with a 50t front pulley and a 22t rear pulley. The gear ratio isn’t particularly high, so it will be interesting to see what it is like to pedal at higher speeds.

The 27.5″ tires are 2.4″ wide, striking a balance between efficient urban riding while still maintaining enough air volume for a more comfortable ride than most electric road bikes.

The 70.5 pound (32 kg) e-bike is rated for a maximum payload of 287 pounds (130 kg), with the rear rack alone rated for 66 pounds (30 kg) of load.

The $1,999 NIU BQi-C3 Pro is currently available for pre-order with three colors available: White, Gray, and Black. Shipping to US customers is expected to begin in early November 2022.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.