Tesla expands ‘high-volume’ hiring in Quebec amid rumors of a factory

Tesla is expanding the hiring of recruiters and a support team for a “high-volume” hiring effort in Quebec amid rumors of a potential factory coming to the region.

Earlier this year, we started reporting on evidence that Tesla has been looking at a potential location in Canada for its next Gigafactory.

Tesla plans to ramp up production to 20 million electric vehicles by the end of the decade, and it is expected to need about eight more Gigafactories to do it.

In June, Electrek obtained a recording of a companywide meeting held by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, during which he confirmed that Tesla is looking at sites in North America, and the CEO hinted at Canada for Tesla’s next Gigafactory, which he says should be announced by the end of the year.

Musk did it again at Tesla’s annual shareholders’ meeting last month, and the effort was confirmed through a lobbying disclosure by the automaker with the Ontario government in Canada.

Later, a local report stated that Tesla had visited Vale’s nickel operations in Canada and was scouting sites for a factory in Ontario and Quebec.

We also reported that Tesla visited a graphite mining and processing company based in Quebec’s battery valley.

The biggest evidence that Tesla was looking to establish a factory in Canada, and more specifically in Quebec, came in the form of a job posting for a “high volume recruiter” in Quebec.

It was significant since Tesla has used similar language about “high volume” recruiting ahead of other big factory projects, like Gigafactory Berlin in Germany.

That was back in September and we have heard much since, but now Tesla has posted another interesting job posting.

Electrek found a new job posting for a ‘Recruiting Coordinator’ based in Laval, Quebec, which is just outside of Montreal. In the job posting, Tesla writes that the coordinator will “work closely with high-volume Recruiters”:

Work closely with high-volume Recruiters in a fast-paced organization. We see our candidates as our guests, and we are their hosts. Act as a guide for candidates through the onboarding process ensuring a smooth candidate experience.

The job posting makes it sound like Tesla is preparing to recruit and onboard a high volume of new employees in Quebec.

Musk has said that Tesla is looking to announce the location of Tesla’s next Gigafactory by the end of the year.

Electrek’s Take

Being from Quebec, I admit that I am biased in wanting Tesla to invest in a facility in Quebec. So please take that into account in my reporting.

With that said, I think that it starting to look very good for Quebec to get a Tesla factory.

However, it might not be a new Gigafactory, which generally means high-volume vehicle and battery production. It could very well be a new factory that fits in Tesla’s fast-growing supply chain.

I am talking about a battery cell factory or even a cathode or anode material factory.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

