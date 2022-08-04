Elon Musk teases new Tesla factory in Canada

Elon Musk has teased the announcement of a new Tesla factory location by the end of this year. The CEO hinted strongly that it could be in Canada.

Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla announcing a location for a new gigafactory.

At Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting today, Musk again brought up the upcoming announcement, saying that Tesla might be ready to announce a new location “later this year.”

After teasing the announcement, Musk asked the crowd of Tesla investors:

Where should we build it?

After people yelled a bunch of different locations, Musk said:

We got a lot of Canada. I am half Canadian, maybe I should?

Musk was born in South Africa to a Canadian-born mother.

This is actually the second time that Musk hinted that Tesla’s next factory could be in Canada.

In June, Electrek obtained a recording of a companywide meeting held by Musk during which he confirmed that Tesla is looking at sites in North America.

The meeting included a Q&A with workers. During the Q&A, an employee asked Musk where Tesla’s next factory in the US is going to be located.

Musk said that Tesla hasn’t decided yet, but he did specify that it might not be in the US:

We are looking at sites, but we are considering some sites options more broadly in North America, so including Canada and Mexico, and the US as well.

The CEO made it sound like Tesla is actively looking at sites, but he did make it clear that the priority in North America right now is to ramp Gigafactory Texas to volume production.

The comment made it sound like Tesla is looking more at Canada and Mexico for its next factory.

Electrek also previously reported that Tesla has recently been in talks with the Quebec government amid a multibillion-dollar investment into battery production from the Canadian province.

