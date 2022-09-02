Tesla looks to hire ‘high volume’ recruiters in Quebec as rumors of a factory ramp up

Tesla is looking to hire “high volume” recruiters to operate in Quebec, Canada, as rumors that the automaker is looking to establish a factory in the region are ramping up.

Tesla Canada Factory

Over the past few months, we have been reporting on evidence that Tesla has been looking at a potential location in Canada for its next Gigafactory.

Tesla plans to ramp up production to 20 million electric vehicles by the end of the decade, and it is expected to need about eight more Gigafactories to do it.

In June, Electrek obtained a recording of a companywide meeting held by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, during which he confirmed that Tesla is looking at sites in North America, and the CEO hinted at Canada for Tesla’s next Gigafactory, which he says should be announced by the end of the year.

Musk did it again at Tesla’s annual shareholders’ meeting last month, and the effort was confirmed through a lobbying disclosure by the automaker with the Ontario government in Canada.

Yesterday, a local report stated that Tesla had visited Vale’s nickel operations in Canada and was scouting sites for a factory in Ontario and Quebec.

We also reported that Tesla visited a graphite mining and processing company based in Quebec’s battery valley.

Quebec likely?

Now we learn that Tesla is looking to hire recruiters in Quebec for a “high volume” recruiting effort (via the job posting – hat tip to Alex Oha):

A great recruiter stands apart by excelling at talent identification, attraction, and assessment, and by developing deep partnerships with the business and within HR. Tesla is looking for a high volume, an extraordinary recruiter that stands out by doing all of the above combined with strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment to providing an unforgettable candidate experience.

Tesla has used similar language about “high volume” recruiting for early positions at Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas. Tesla generally employs between 5,000 and 10,000 at Gigafactories, and it requires significant recruiting efforts when staffing them.

It could be a sign that Tesla is planning to build a large operation, even its next Gigafactory, in the region.

The job is based in Montreal, but it is listed as “Recruiter, Quebec,” which generally means that the position covers the whole of Quebec.

Electrek’s Take

I know I have been making the argument that the next Tesla factory could end up in Quebec for a while now, and I’m obviously biased, but this is a very strong indicator here.

Similar positions have popped up in Austin and Berlin as Tesla was planning Gigafactories there.

I am starting to like Quebec’s chances.

Where in Quebec though? Battery Valley (around Becancour-Trois-Rivieres) would make sense, but it depends if Tesla is planning a full-scale Gigafactory with vehicle production or just battery production.

If it’s the former, I think something closer to Montreal would make more sense when it comes to recruiting a workforce of up to 10,000 people. Maybe a location within about one hour of Montreal, not unlike Gigafactory Berlin is to the city of Berlin.

I could see something around Granby or Drummondville, but those are just guesses.

