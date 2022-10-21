Podcast: TSLA results, cheaper Teslas, GMC Sierra EV, Ford F-150 EV towing, more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla’s earnings results, potential cheaper Tesla cars, the GMC Sierra EV unveil, Ford F-150 Lightning winter towing test, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2022 results: miss on revenue but delivers on earnings
- Tesla is working on next-gen electric car platform for half the price
- Tesla (TSLA) delivers massive record of battery energy storage
- Elon Musk says Tesla (TSLA) could soon be worth more than Apple (APPL)
- Tesla makes progress on 4680 battery cells, reduces dependence on them
- Tesla is aiming to ramp up to 50,000 Tesla Semi electric trucks per year
- Tesla’s infrastructure is growing at record pace, just not as fast as deliveries
- Tesla adds Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red colors to Giga Berlin lineup
- Tesla launches home charging station that works with other electric cars
- Tesla releases app update with solution for frozen door handles
- Tesla’s owner’s referral program is making a comeback
- Ford F-150 Lightning winter towing tests and engineer interview
- GMC introduces 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 with 400 mile range and crab walk, starting at $107k
- Rolls Royce officially unveils fully electric Spectre sparking bold new chapter in luxury
Here's the live stream for today's episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
