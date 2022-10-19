Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2022 results: miss on revenue but delivers on earnings

Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the third quarter of 2022 after market close today.

Tesla Q3 2022 earnings expectations

Yesterday, we posted our Tesla Q3 2022 earnings preview with Wall Street expectations and crowdsourced expectations.

The Wall Street consensus for this quarter was $22 billion in revenue and earnings of $1.00 per share.

These would be new records for Tesla thanks to new record deliveries of over 343,000 electric vehicles during the quarter. However, the automaker had over 20,000 vehicles in transit at the end of the quarter which negatively affected profits.

Tesla Q3 2022 financial results

Just after the market close today, Tesla released its financial results and confirmed that it managed to meet expectations on earnings, but it was down on revenue.

The automaker reported revenues of $21.5 billion (about $500 million less than Wall Street expected) and earnings per share of $1.05 (Non-GAAP versus $1.00 expected by Wall Street).

Tesla’s stock (TSLA) is down 5% in after-hour trading seemingly because of the miss on revenue expectations, but Tesla technically delivered record revenue, operating profits and free cash flow.

The automaker had an operating free cash flow of $3.3 billion last quarter and increased its cash balance to a record $21 billion.

One of the most important metrics is Tesla’s automotive gross margin, which is the percentage of profit on sales of new vehicles. It stayed at 27.9% this quarter, which is high for the auto industry.

Here’s Tesla’s Q3 2022 shareholder presentation in full and conference call:

