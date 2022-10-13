Rachio’s new smart sprinkler controller sees first discount to $127 in New Green Deals

The most you might be caring about your lawn right now might be around getting the leaves taken care of, but we’re tracking a notable off-season discount on Rachio’s latest smart sprinkler controller. Perfect for ensuring your grass practically waters itself next spring and summer, the new 4-zone model arrives with added Alexa integration on top of its smart features for automating your setup with the very first discount to date. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Rachio smart sprinkler controller sees first discount

Rachio’s recently-released 4-zone smart sprinkler controller is now on sale for the very first time. Courtesy of Amazon, the new debut typically sells for $150 but is now marked down to $127.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. On top of saving you $22, this is delivering a new all-time low and a rare chance to save since hitting the scene back in September. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your system.

Not only will you be able to call up Alexa and Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected. It may be the off season for your lawn as we get further into fall and closer to winter, but the savings make for a compelling way to be ready for next spring. This new version arrives with the ability to control only four zones, but is more affordable than the more capable HomeKit-enabled models.

Rad Power Bikes Black Friday Preview Sale goes live

Rad Power Bikes is launching a new Black Friday Preview Sale today heading into the weekend, delivering some of the best prices to date on its stable of popular e-bikes. Headlining all of the price cuts, the brand is now making one of its most affordable electric vehicles an even better value thanks to a rare discount just in time for fall joy rides. Marking one of the first discounts of the year and to date period, the recent RadMission Electric Hybrid Bike is now marked down to $499. Typically fetching $1,099, this is delivering a massive $600 in savings to go alongside the lowest price of the year at well below our previous $899 mention.

Centered around a 500W motor, this hybrid e-bike arrives as the most lightweight model in the Rad power Bikes lineup. The RadMission sports an old school sign with a single speed electric drive system that can travel at 20 MPH for upwards of 45 miles on a single charge. The mid-step design helps accommodate riders of all skill levels, as well. When it launched last year, we took the bike off-roading to test how the affordable price tag stacks up.

You can also shop the rest of the e-bikes discounted in the sale for some other ways to grab an EV for less.

Segway 43.5 MPH SuperScooter now $200 off

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers the Segway SuperScooter GT2 for $3,799 shipped with the code ETEK200 at checkout. Down $200 from its list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $100 and marks a new all-time low at only the second-discount that we’ve tracked. As Segway’s latest release, the GT2 is also its most powerful standing scooter. It can go from 0-30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds, which is pretty darn quick. On top of that, it’ll reach top speeds of up to 43.5 MPH and can ride as far as 43.5 miles before it’s time to charge. If you’ve been looking for the best way to get around town this fall, then look no further as the thought of riding an electric scooter at over 40 MPH sounds like an absolute blast, especially with no gas or oil being required. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Continuing on the savings, you’ll also find that the same ETEK200 code delivers a $200 discount on the Segway SuperScooter GT1 as well. Down to $2,599 from its normal $2,799 list price, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and comes in at $100 below our last mention. As the smaller sibling to the GT2 on sale above, the GT1 can go from 0-30 MPH in 7.5 seconds and maxes out at 37.3 MPH. However, while it steps down in speed a little, you’ll find the same 43.5-mile range which makes sure you can easily get to and from work without powering up mid-day. So, for those who can’t drop nearly $4,000 on a scooter, the GT1 is a solid choice for getting around town this fall.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the electric blower vacuum on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the electric blower vacuum on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.