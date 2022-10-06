Vacuum after cleaning leaves with this electric 2-in-1 20V blower at $72 (40% off) in New Green Deals

After cleaning up your leaves with a brand-new 20V cordless electric blower, flip the switch and convert it into a vacuum to clean up the remaining dust and debris left behind. Today’s deal is on the SnapFresh 20V 2-in-1 leaf blower which doesn’t use gas or oil to help with yard cleanup. On sale for 40% off for Prime members, it’s down to $72 from its normal going rate of $120. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

SnapFresh’s 2-in-1 leaf blower/vacuum falls 40%

warmbuy (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SnapFresh 20V 2-in-1 Cordless Electric Leaf Blower and Vacuum for $71.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon exclusive for Prime members. Normally $120, and on sale for $90 for Prime members already, today’s deal saves 40% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This blower is versatile because it can be used in two different ways. Firstly, it’s a traditional blower with two speeds and dual tube lengths to choose from. However, once you have all the leaves taken care of, flipping the switch puts it into vacuum mode which will suck up dirt and small debris from the ground. SnapFresh does advise not using it for leaves because they could stick to the tube inside, so do keep that in mind. However, leaves can easily be picked up with a rake, while the dirt left under them is what’s tough to clean up, making this the perfect gas- and oil-free solution.

Our exclusive code takes Segway’s 43.5 MPH SuperScooter to a new low of $3,799 ($200 off)

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers the Segway SuperScooter GT2 for $3,799 shipped with the code ETEK200 at checkout. Down $200 from its list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $100 and marks a new all-time low at only the second-discount that we’ve tracked. As Segway’s latest release, the GT2 is also its most powerful standing scooter. It can go from 0-30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds, which is pretty darn quick. On top of that, it’ll reach top speeds of up to 43.5 MPH and can ride as far as 43.5 miles before it’s time to charge. If you’ve been looking for the best way to get around town this fall, then look no further as the thought of riding an electric scooter at over 40 MPH sounds like an absolute blast, especially with no gas or oil being required. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Continuing on the savings, you’ll also find that the same ETEK200 code delivers a $200 discount on the Segway SuperScooter GT1 as well. Down to $2,599 from its normal $2,799 list price, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and comes in at $100 below our last mention. As the smaller sibling to the GT2 on sale above, the GT1 can go from 0-30 MPH in 7.5 seconds and maxes out at 37.3 MPH. However, while it steps down in speed a little, you’ll find the same 43.5-mile range which makes sure you can easily get to and from work without powering up mid-day. So, for those who can’t drop nearly $4,000 on a scooter, the GT1 is a solid choice for getting around town this fall.

Handle fall leaf cleanup with this Greenworks electric Axial blower at $127.50 (Reg. $170)

Just in time for fall, Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower for $127.50 shipped. Normally fetching $170, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and is the second-best price of the year. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day sale back in June, as well. Perfect for handling the leaf cleanup through the rest of fall, bringing this Greenworks blower into your outdoor kit is a notable tool for keeping your outdoor space nice and tidy without having to rely on a typical old rake. The cordless design delivers 115MPH air speeds for making quick work of debris with a lightweight design that delivers 10 minutes of runtime per chance from the 2Ah battery.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the electric blower vacuum on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the electric blower vacuum on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.