Blast away upcoming winter grime with a 2,250 PSI $167 electric pressure washer in New Green Deals

Do you live somewhere with heavy snow, brine, and salt in the winter? Well, prep for blasting that away with Sun Joe’s powerful 2,250 PSI electric pressure washer that’s on sale for a new all-time low. Down to $167, it normally goes for $196 or more and this marks the best time to pick one up yet. Of course, it won’t use any gas or oil either since it’s an electric pressure washer, which also allows it to function quieter than gas-powered alternatives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sun Joe’s powerful electric pressure washer hits new low

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ELT 2,250 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $167.19 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $196 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This electric pressure washer takes Sun Joe’s proven design and adds a little more power to it. You’ll find that it can deliver up to 2,250 PSI with its 14.5A motor and outputs up to 1.65 GPM of water at a time. This makes it super simple to blast away stubborn dirt, grease, or grime and you’ll find that this pressure washer is perfect for keeping your home clean through the holiday season. Winter brings snow for much of the US, and with snow comes brine that’s likely to get on your driveway and salt on the sidewalks. So, if you don’t yet have an electric pressure washer, then now’s the perfect time to pick one up. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil will be used for it to function, as it uses a corded electric motor.

ecobee thermostats learn your routine to save on heating costs from $90 refurb

Woot is offering a selection of ecobee HomeKit-enabled smart home thermostats from $90 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the ecobee SmartThermostat at $157.99. Down from its original price of $249 and current rate of $192 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time for this model. Delivering HomeKit integration and built-in Alexa voice services, you can simply talk to the thermostat itself to change the temperature up or down this winter. Of course, being an ecobee, this smart thermostat is designed to help you save on heating and cooling costs throughout the year. This comes from the fact that it’ll learn your schedule and can turn off when you’re not home and back on when you arrive to not waste electricity conditioning an empty house. Learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro power station and solar panel bundle hits $2,098 low (Save $700)

Just after seeing its new Explorer 1000 Pro launch yesterday, Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances to save on its flagship portable power station. Right now, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is down to $2,098 shipped. You’d more typically pay $2,798 for this package, with today’s offer delivering $700 in savings and marking the first discount on this specific bundle. It’s like getting the bundled 200W solar panel for free compared to buying the the power station by itself. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. Then there’s the bundled SolarSaga 200W panel which delivers an off-grid setup.

