ecobee thermostats learn your routine to save on heating costs from $90 refurb in New Green Deals

Are you tired of getting off the couch to change the thermostat? Maybe you’re looking for a way to turn the AC off when you leave and back on when arriving at home? Either way, ecobee HomeKit smart thermostats can help with that, and are on sale from $90 today at Woot in refurbished condition. Our favorite discount is the ecobee SmartThermostat with built-in Alexa voice services at $158, which originally cost $249 and goes for $192 at Amazon in new condition right now. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Woot is offering a selection of ecobee HomeKit-enabled smart home thermostats from $90 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the ecobee SmartThermostat at $157.99. Down from its original price of $249 and current rate of $192 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time for this model. Delivering HomeKit integration and built-in Alexa voice services, you can simply talk to the thermostat itself to change the temperature up or down this winter. Of course, being an ecobee, this smart thermostat is designed to help you save on heating and cooling costs throughout the year. This comes from the fact that it’ll learn your schedule and can turn off when you’re not home and back on when you arrive to not waste electricity conditioning an empty house. Learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro power station and solar panel bundle hits $2,098 low (Save $700)

Just after seeing its new Explorer 1000 Pro launch yesterday, Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances to save on its flagship portable power station. Right now, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is down to $2,098 shipped. You’d more typically pay $2,798 for this package, with today’s offer delivering $700 in savings and marking the first discount on this specific bundle. It’s like getting the bundled 200W solar panel for free compared to buying the the power station by itself. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. Then there’s the bundled SolarSaga 200W panel which delivers an off-grid setup.

Segway’s E22 electric scooter includes a seat at $500 (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter with Seat for $499.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $580, today’s deal marks the third-best deal that we’ve tracked for this scooter. It features multiple shock-absorbing systems including a foam cushion saddle, 9-inch dual-density tires, and more. On top of that the seat is easy to attach and detachable so you can choose whether or not to use it. The seat itself can be adjusted from 20- to 24.8-inches so you can dial it in with ease. You also won’t have to use a single drop of gas or oil for this scooter as it’s completely battery-powered. The scooter can ride at up to 12.4 MPH and go for as far as 13.7 miles per charge, as well.

