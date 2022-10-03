Segway’s E22 electric scooter includes a seat at $500 (Save $80) in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a way to ride around town but don’t want to drop over $1,000 on an e-bike? Well, the Segway E22 electric scooter is perfect for traveling to or from work without using a single drop of gas or oil. It’s great for those trips because Segway is bundling a seat with this electric scooter so you can sit down and enjoy a more comfortable ride overall, all at $80 off its normal going rate since it’s on sale for $500 at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Segway’s electric scooter doesn’t need any gas

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter with Seat for $499.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $580, today’s deal marks the third-best deal that we’ve tracked for this scooter. It features multiple shock-absorbing systems including a foam cushion saddle, 9-inch dual-density tires, and more. On top of that the seat is easy to attach and detachable so you can choose whether or not to use it. The seat itself can be adjusted from 20- to 24.8-inches so you can dial it in with ease. You also won’t have to use a single drop of gas or oil for this scooter as it’s completely battery-powered. The scooter can ride at up to 12.4 MPH and go for as far as 13.7 miles per charge, as well.

Segway’s F series electric scooters fall to second-best prices from $400 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the Segway F25 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save at $100 off. It comes within $2 of the all-time low set back in July and is the second-best price to date. As one of the more recent additions to the Segway lineup, its Ninebot F25 packs a 300W output that allows the EV to travel at up to 15.5 MPH on a single charge. There’s a 12.4-mile range, which pairs with some of the other notable features like regenerative electric braking, 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride, and folding design that makes storing away in-between rides more convenient.

Stepping up to the F30 form-factor, another one of Segway’s more recent electric vehicles is also on sale. This model also comes powered by a 300W motor, but is backed by a longer 18.6-mile range. It can handle the same 15.5 MPH top speeds as above, and can even climb steeper hills than the more affordable model above. This one sits at $579.99 on Amazon right now, delivering $70 in savings to match one of the best prices yet.

Let Husqvarna’s Automower 115H robot lawn mower take care of the yard for $960 (2022 low)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Automatic Robot Lawn Mower for $959.99 shipped. Down from $1,200, today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked only a handful of times. If you’re tired of mowing the yard, then let the Automower 115H handle it for you. It comes with the built-in ability to automatically run around your yard and mow for you, with Bluetooth control for customizing its settings and options. The battery can last for up to 0.4-acres making it great for small to medium yards. Plus, it doesn’t need any gas or oil to run as it’s fully battery-powered, making it a green choice as well.

