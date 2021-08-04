Automobili Pininfarina teases production-ready Battista electric hypercar ahead of world debut

Boutique hypercar manufacturer Automobili Pininfarina is set to debut the first production-spec version of its Battista electric hypercar next week, and has teased the public with some early images. This limited-series hyper GT will debut in California through a series of curated experiences for Pininfarina’s clients, alongside the even more limited Battista Anniversario electric hypercar.

Automobili Pininfarina GmbH is a Munich-based subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, who purchased the Italian car design firm Pininfarina SpA in 2015. The original Pininfarina was founded in 1930 by Battista “Pinin” Farina.

The refreshed subsidiary’s first EV, the Battista hyper GT, is named after its predecessor’s original founder, and has been in development since it was originally unveiled in March 2019.

This was followed by the announcement of an even more exclusive version of the Battista electric hypercar a year later. The Battista Anniversario will have a limited production of only five vehicles.

After originally promising the Battista electric hypercar GT in 2020, Automobili Pininfarina has now developed a production-ready version, set to premier at Monterrey Car Week.

A teaser image of the production version of the Battista hyper GT Photo: Automobili Pininfarina

Production-ready Battista electric hypercar to debut in CA

According to a press release from Automobili Pininfarina, the first production-spec Battista hyper GT will make its world premiere at Monterey Car Week, August 12-15. Clients will be able to see stylish components of the Battista close up, including its carbon fiber body and black gloss precision polished Impulso rims.

Furthermore, Automobili Pininfarina has curated a specific experience on California’s roads for clients of the Battista brand to try out. Per Svantesson, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, speaks about the debut:

The premiere of the first production-specification Battista in the US marks the beginning of another significant chapter in the Automobili Pininfarina story. We are excited to showcase the beautiful and sustainable future of luxury to our clients, while celebrating more than 90 years of Pininfarina design heritage during Monterey Car Week. We look forward to our clients in the US experiencing the immense dynamic performance and personalised luxury of Battista for the first time.

The production version of the Battista electric hypercar features four motors and a 120 kWh battery, producing over 1,900 horsepower and 2,300 Nm of torque. That helps the hyper GT reach a sub-two second 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph). It also has an estimated WLTP range over 500 km (310 miles).

Teasing the rear of the Battista hyper GT

The Battista Anniversario will make its US debut

At the same time, Automobili Pininfarina will debut its Battista Anniversario, a specially designed version of the electric hypercar limited to five units worldwide. Each Battista Anniversario will offer the same performance as the standard Battista, but with custom paint by hand in Italy, and custom wheels:

The Anniversario features a unique Automobili Pininfarina-designed livery and bi-colour tinted Furiosa Pack consisting of front splitter, side blades and rear diffuser, with outer carbon parts finished in black exposed signature carbon and inner parts in exposed signature carbon tinted in Iconica Blu.

The rare Battista Anniversario in front of Lake Como in Italy

Look for more updates as we wait to get a full glimpse of the production-ready Battista electric hypercar, following its world premiere in Monterrey next week.

When the Battista does begin full production, it will see a limited run of 150 units going for $2.2 million each.

The five units of the Battista Anniversario have surely all been spoken for, and will cost around $2.9 million each.

