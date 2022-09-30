Watch how Tesla Solar Roof and Powerwalls survived in a hurricane

Fred Lambert

- Sep. 30th 2022 3:02 am PT

Tesla solar roof hurricane Ian hero
0

Tesla Solar Roof and Powerwall owners are showing how their energy products fared in Hurricane Ian after it hit Florida.

Yesterday, Hurricane Ian hit Florida, and the state is still accessing the loss of lives and damages that the storm left behind.

At least 10 people lost their lives in Florida, but the death toll is unfortunately expected to rise as officials sort through the chaos.

As for the property damages, the storm surge, flooding, and winds of over 150 mph have had devastating affects on many vehicles, homes, and other structures.

While the loss of lives and homes are obviously tragic, it also serves as a great real-world extreme weather test for Tesla’s Solar Roof tile products.

The company has installed many Solar Roofs in Florida, and some of them were directly in the path of Ian.

Kelly Roofing, a roofing company based in Southwest Florida that participates in Tesla’s third-party Solar Roof Installer Program, shared some images of a Tesla Solar Roof that they installed at a customer’s home that was hit by the hurricane:

Kelly Roofing says that the roof is still functional, despite being hit by the storm surge and extreme winds.

The pictures show the solar roof in a good state, despite the clear destroying power that went through the area:

Tesla solar roof hurricane Ian 3

Maybe even more impressively, like many Tesla Solar Roof projects, the house was also equipped with Tesla Powerwalls, and those were at some point completely submerged in water for hours, according to Kelly Roofing.

And yet, they are reportedly still working fine:

This is going to allow the homeowners to return to their house more quickly since the combination of Solar Roof and Powerwalls enables them to have power off-grid, and there are currently over 2 million homes in Florida without power due to Hurricane Ian.

It’s not the first time that we have seen the Tesla Solar Roof being put through the test of real extreme weather events. Last year, we reported on how Tesla Solar Roof fared against a hailstorm with baseball-size hailstones.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Solar Roof

Tesla Solar Roof

Tesla and SolarCity developed a solar roof system that integrates the solar cells and modules inside the structure of the roof rather than just panels on a roof.
Tesla Powerwall

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger