Here’s how Tesla Solar Roof fared against hailstorm with baseball-size hailstones

A Tesla Solar Roof owner shared his experience with the solar tiles and how they fared against baseball-size hail in a huge hailstorm that made significant damages throughout Texas earlier this year.

The launch of solar roof tiles wasn’t the smoothest new product from Tesla, to say the least.

It was delayed on several occasions and ramp-up to the goal of 1,000 roof installations per week still hasn’t been achieved.

One of the reasons for earlier delays was longevity testing to make sure that tiles would last the 25 years for which they are under warranty.

Tesla’s solar roof tiles are also called “solarglass” because the top layer is actually made out of glass.

It might sound insane to have a roof made out of glass, but Tesla claims that it is “more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles”:

“Solar Roof tiles are more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles and are engineered for all-weather protection. With a 25-year warranty, Solar Roof tiles will continue to produce clean energy for your home for decades to come.”

Now Tesla’s solar roof has received one of its most important real-world strength tests to date.

Brian Wood, a homeowner who got a Tesla solar roof installed by Good Faith Energy on his home in Wichita Falls, Texas, shared his experience with the new roof in a major hailstorm that happened in April.

Good Faith Energy made a video about it:

Toward the end of April, Texas saws several hailstorms that set new records in the state. The storms left a trail of damaged roofs, gutters, and cars.

On April 23, 2021, it hit Wichita Falls, Texas, where for a good 20-30 minutes, according to Wood, there was nonstop “golf ball-sized hail with several baseball-sized hailstones.”

He was understandably concerned about how his brand-new Tesla Solar Roof fared against the hail.

“I was certain that we were going to come out here and see busted glass shingles, but we got up the next morning, checked the app, and it was still producing solar. It was a sunny day and it looked like a nice smooth solar production curve. We looked around and I couldn’t see anything in terms of significant damage.”

To be sure, Wood had Good Faith Energy, a certified Tesla Solar Roof Installer in Dallas, come over to inspect the roof, but it was fine.

Months later and now deep into the summer, Wood says that his Tesla Solar Roof is now producing more electricity than ever.

