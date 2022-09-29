This 100W solar panel kit with 20A charge controller falls to $191 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of being grid-dependent, or maybe you’re wanting to start the transition to solar? You’ll find that today’s deal marks a new all-time low for ACOPOWER’s 100W solar panel kit, which is down to $191 at Amazon. It includes the 100W solar panel, a 20W charge controller, and all the wiring you’ll need to get it set up as soon as it arrives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Start your grid-independence with this 100W solar panel kit

Amazon is offering the ACOPOWER 100W Solar Panel Charging Kit for $190.74 shipped. Down from $235, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this kit. This kit includes everything you need to get started with solar power. That means as soon as this kit arrives, you’ll find a 100W solar panel, 20A PWM waterproof solar charge controller, a 30-foot 10AWG solar adaptor kit, an 8-foot 10AWG tray cable, and a cable entry housing. All of this combines to having a fully-functioning 100W solar power setup to run your off-grid home, RV, or shed. This is a great way to begin your transition from being grid-dependent and also help offset some of your power use with solar to reduce the strain on the grid itself. Plus, ACOPOWER delivers a 5-year equipment and 20-year performance warranty.

EGO’s 24-inch 56V cordless hedge trimmer tidies up curb appeal for $179

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 24-inch 56V Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $179 shipped. Down $20 from its normal going rate of $199, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen all year, coming within $15 of the best price of 2022 so far. Featuring a high-efficiency brushless motor, this cordless hedge trimmer will make cleaning up your curb appeal a simple task. The 24-inch dual-action hardened steel reciprocating blades are fully serviceable should anything happen to them during use. Of course, no oil or gas is required for this to function thanks to its use of a 2.5Ah 56V EGO battery that’s compatible with all other Power+ products from the brand. You’ll also find an electric brake that stops the blade action quickly for increased control.

Weather the storm with Anker’s 1,024Wh solar power station at $1,600

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 555 Solar Power Station with 1,024Wh Powerhouse and two 100W Solar Panels for $1,599.99 shipped. Down $100 from its list price, this marks the first discount that we’ve tracked on this bundle. Whether you’re preparing for a storm or just want to have some extra power on-hand for your next camping trip, this is the perfect kit to keep charged at home. The bundle includes Anker’s massive 1,024Wh portable power station which has six 110V AC outlets, three USB-C PD ports with up to 100W output, and an LED light, and more. It also includes two 100W solar panels so you can recharge the battery without having to plug it into a wall, car, or other power source, making it even more versatile. Of course, all of this happens without a single drop of gas or oil since the power station is completely run from a battery.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the solar panel kit on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the solar panel kit on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.