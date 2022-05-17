Elon Musk announces ‘Tesla AI Day #2’ with ‘many cool updates’

Elon Musk announced today that Tesla is going to hold a new “AI Day” during which it will release “many cool updates.” The event will be held on August 19.

Over the last few years, Tesla has started to hold somewhat regular annual events with specific subjects at the center of the presentation – not unlike Apple with its annual “Apple Worldwide Developers Conference” and regular fall event.

It started with the “Tesla Battery Day” in 2020 when the automaker unveiled its new 4680 battery cell and plans to produce its own battery cells for the first time.

Last year, the company held what it called “Tesla AI Day,” which focused on the company’s self-driving program. The automaker also unveiled its Dojo supercomputer and “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot – now known as Tesla Optimus – at the event.

Today, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla will hold another “AI Day” on August 19:

Tesla AI Day #2 on Aug 19. So many cool updates! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

That’s a year to the day after the original Tesla “AI Day” in 2021.

The CEO didn’t elaborate on what those “many cool updates” will be about, but like the first event, Musk said that this “AI Day” is also about attracting new talent to Tesla:

Yes, the purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla.

We can expect Tesla to release details about the progress made with the Full Self-Driving Beta, which was originally released in October 2020 and more broadly expanded in October 2021. Musk recently said that Tesla aims to have about 1 million people in the beta by the end of the year.

Tesla has also been developing a new version of its self-driving chip in its in-car computer. It’s possible that the new version could be unveiled at the event.

Speaking of chips, an update on the Dojo supercomputer program is likely to be part of the presentation. At the event last year, Tesla unveiled the Dojo chip and a working tile, but it had yet to put a full cluster together to create the full supercomputer.

Finally, Tesla is expected to give an update on its humanoid robot program. Originally, Musk said that Tesla would have a working prototype by the end of 2022, and recently, the CEO even said that the company aims to start production of the robot in 2023.

Over the last few months, Musk has been hyping up the program – claiming that Tesla could play a role in making Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) a reality through the humanoid robot project.

