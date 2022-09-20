Quick Charge Podcast: September 20, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Megapack caught on fire at giant battery project
- Tesla is creating a simulation of San Francisco in Unreal Engine
- Tesla is borrowing Autopilot team for Optimus humanoid robot project
- Tesla expands its Full Self-Driving Beta to 60,000 more owners
- Hertz places massive order of 175,000 electric vehicles with GM
- Ram promises electric pickup lineup that will challenge Ford and Rivian in range and beyond
- Fisker partners with Wallbox to bring competitively priced chargers to Fisker EV owners
- Kia will produce electric vehicles in the US in 2024 to get EV tax credit
