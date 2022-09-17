Quick Charge Podcast: September 17, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- A little-known investor put more money in Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself
- My Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.69 first drive was a fail+
- GM launches aggressive EV ad campaign during NFL football to drive more mainstream adoption
- GM is investing half a billion to upgrade Indiana factory to support EV production
- Watch BMW’s new ‘Mad Max’ electric Dune Taxi climb some of the tallest sand dunes known to man
- World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.