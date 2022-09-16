Jetson Racer electric scooter with 15 MPH top speed falls to new low of $319 in New Green Deals

While electric cars, bikes, or motorbikes are generally the best way to traverse longer distances around the city with renewable energy, there’s a more fun way to get around. That way is on an electric scooter, and the Jetson Racer is the perfect buy on sale for $319 today at Amazon. This 20%, or $80 discount from its normal $399 list price marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering 16 miles of range and a top speed of 15 MPH, the Jetson Racer is a great way to get to and from work, a friend’s house, or the corner coffee shop in style while having fun. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Jetson Racer electric scooter falls to new low

Amazon is offering the Jetson Racer Electric Scooter for $319 shipped. Down $80 from its normal going rate of $400, this saves 20% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This electric scooter is great for riding around town this fall. It has a top speed of 15 MPH, which actually feels quite fast when you’re riding down the sidewalk. The range is also decent as well, with the Jetson Racer going 16 miles before needing to be recharged. The LCD display lets you track battery life, speed, and miles ridden as well. Plus, there are three speed modes to choose from depending on how fast you want to ride. Of course, this electric scooter doesn’t require a single drop of gas or oil to function, either.

Street legal Huck Cycles electric motorbikes up to $850 off from $5,150

Wellbots is offering an extra $250 off the entire lineup of Huck Cycles 2022 electric motorbikes with prices starting at $5,150 shipped when you use the code HUCK250 at checkout. With up to $850 in savings across the lineup, today’s deal marks some of the first discounts we’ve tracked so far this year. These electric motorbikes pack some impressive features. For example, all models on sale, including the base Rebel S, pack 40 miles of range per charge, allowing you to get to and from work without the need of plugging in. On top of that, all models come equipped with DOT approved headlights, turn signals, and an integrated brake light, meaning you can use these electric motorbikes on the road when registered properly at up to 30 MPH. On top of that, off-road users will find top speeds reaching 45 MPH or more for extra fun in the dirt and sand. Plus, all of this is accomplished without a single drop of oil or gas, making your commute greener, quieter, and better for your wallet all around.

RadMission hybrid e-bike packs a 45-mile range into a lightweight build at $899 (Save $200)

Rad Power Bikes is now making one of its most affordable electric vehicles an even better value thanks to a rare discount just in time for fall joy rides. Marking one of the first discounts of the year and to date period, the recent RadMission Electric Hybrid Bike is now marked down to $899 shipped. Typically fetching $1,099, this is delivering $200 in savings to go alongside the lowest price of the year. Centered around a 500W motor, this hybrid e-bike arrives as the most lightweight model in the Rad power Bikes lineup. The RadMission sports an old school sign with a single speed electric drive system that can travel at 20 MPH for upwards of 45 miles on a single charge. The mid-step design helps accommodate riders of all skill levels, as well. When it launched last year, we took the bike off-roading to test how the affordable price tag stacks up.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the electric scooter on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the electric scooter on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Sun Joe’s cordless pole saw reaches 15 feet and doesn’t need gas or oil for $140

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.