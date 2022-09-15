LIPOWER combines reliable off-grid power with solar energy and is currently offering up to $400 off

Portable energy provider LIPOWER continues to expand its range of ultra-efficient, low-noise power stations and solar generators and is celebrating by offering huge discounts up to $400 off. Its latest portable power station, the MARS-2000 is LIPOWER’s best product to date and rounds out an entire lineup of energy storage solutions to fit any need and budget. Have a look.

LIPOWER was founded a decade ago by a group of likeminded friends interested in travel and photography and obsessed with social media. On their countless trips together, they discovered an issue in keeping their mobile phones and laptops powered on the go to ensure they could keep posting their latest photos from their journeys.

Amongst quarrels over limited power plugs, the team thought, “why not set up a brand of energy storage power supply to provide the outdoor adventurers facing the same issues with the portable energy storage power supply they really need?” Thus, LIPOWER was born.

Today, the company offers dozens of products to support portable power usage backed by LIPOWER’s personal mission to offer the very best shopping experience for its customers. Part of a positive shopping experience usually includes occasional discounts, and LIPOWER’s approach is no different.

Starting today you can take advantage of major discounts on portable power stations, solar generator kits, and more.

Introducing LIPOWER’s MARS-2000 portable power station

As you can see on the company’s website, LIPOWER has a multitude of portable energy products available to consumers, but its latest portable power station, the MARS-2000, is its most powerful option to date.

All of LIPOWER’s power stations, including the one mentioned above, boast unique design capabilities that set them apart from the rest of the market. For instance, these products utilize EV-grade LiFePO₄ battery chemistry, which can retain healthy life through over 3,500 charge cycles.

The design’s patented intelligent cooling system not only ensures your portable power station won’t overheat, but its four fans produce lower noise and quicker heat dissipation without making a sound.

The MARS-2000 portable power station in particular, comes equipped with 3 x AC outlets, 3 x USB-A ports (including a quick charge 3.0 port), 1 x USB-C port, 2 x 12V DC ports, and 1 x 12V Car charging port. With all these ports, you’re sure to find the energy you need to power your mobile office, power tools, or supply backup energy during a power outage.

Still not convinced? Let’s dig into some of its specs:

Battery type: EV-Grade LFP (LiFePO4) battery

EV-Grade LFP (LiFePO4) battery Battery capacity: 1,460 Wh

1,460 Wh AC output: 110V, 60Hz/50Hz, pure sine wave

110V, 60Hz/50Hz, pure sine wave AC output power: Rated 2000W (surge 4000W)

Rated 2000W (surge 4000W) USB-A output: 12W, 5V/2.4A

12W, 5V/2.4A USB-Fast charge output: 18W, 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

18W, 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A USB-C output: PD60W, 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A. 20V/3A

PD60W, 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A. 20V/3A DC output: 120W, 12V/10A max

120W, 12V/10A max Cigar port output: 96W, 12V/8A max

96W, 12V/8A max Operating temperature: 14°~167°F (-10°~75°C)

14°~167°F (-10°~75°C) Recharging temperature: 32°~104°F (0°~40°C)

32°~104°F (0°~40°C) Certifications: UN38.3, ROHS, FCC, PSE, CE

UN38.3, ROHS, FCC, PSE, CE Dimensions: L 13 x W 9 x H 12 in (320 x 230 x 330 mm)

L 13 x W 9 x H 12 in (320 x 230 x 330 mm) Weight: 35.5 lbs (16.1 kg)

This new 2,000W portable power station is available for $1,099 and comes in either yellow or blue. You can get one for yourself through the LIPOWER website or through Amazon.

Why not pair it with solar for free energy from the Sun?

If you thought LIPOWER’s MARS-2000 portable power station was impressive, just wait, because it also comes as a complete solar generator kit. This includes the option for either one or two APOLLE100 portable solar panels included.

With the solar generator kit, you’ll be able to take advantage of all the energy perks the MARS-2000 offers, plus the additional mobility of being able to replenish your station sustainably using the sun’s natural energy.

With two different kit options to choose from, LIPOWER provides the portable power and solar support to keep all your devices powered, no matter where you are. Today, you can shop the LIPOWER website for the 100W solar generator kit for $1,299.

If you desire more solar potential, there is also a 200W kit available on LIPOWER.com for only $1,499. It’s also available on Amazon.

With the MARS-2000 portable power station and solar generator kit, LIPOWER’s lineup of energy solutions continues to grow, but they may not be available forever. So, take advantage of this discount pricing while you can.

