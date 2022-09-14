Segway Ninebot ES3 Plus electric scooter with 28-mile range now $490 (Refurb) in New Green Deals

Are you ready for fall weather to be in full swing? I know I am. With cooler weather comes wanting to be outside more, and there’s never been a better time to pick up an electric scooter and leave the gas-powered car at home. The Segway NInebot ES3 Plus is perfect for the task with a 19 MPH top speed and 28 mile range per charge. It’s on sale for $490 in refurbished condition and normally costs up to $700. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Segway Ninebot ES3 Plus electric scooter has 28-mile range

Woot is offering the Segway Ninebot ES3 Plus Electric Scooter in refurbished condition for $489.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $700 and down to $569 direct from Segway (though out of stock right now), today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This electric scooter features two batteries to deliver a top speed of 19 MPH and a range of 28 miles per charge. It’s perfect for traveling around the city this fall without using any gas or oil. On top of that, there’s an LED display, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and more. Plus, this scooter is perfect for getting to and from work thanks to its long range that we mentioned earlier, as it can handle most commutes round trip without having to be plugged back in. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Gotrax Apex XL Electric Scooter hits 15.5 MPH speeds for fall joy rides at $380 (Save $70)

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront now offers its Apex XL Electric Scooter for $379.99 shippeed when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $450, you’re looking at $70 in savings to deliver one of the first price cuts. This stacks up to the second-best discount to date while also being the lowest in over a month. Just in time for cruising around with that lovely fall weather blowing through your hair, the Gotrax Apex XL comes centered around a 300W motor that can send you cruising to the store, work, or around the neighborhood at up to 15.5 MPH. The internal battery can make round trips up to 18.6 miles possible, with a folding design to stow away in-between. There’s also 8.5-inch pneumatic tires for smooth rides and a built-in LED display on the handlebars to monitor ride stats.

Sun Joe’s cordless pole saw reaches 15 feet and doesn’t need gas or oil for $148

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe iON 40V Cordless Electric 8-inch Pole Saw for $148.08 shipped. Down from $200, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. With Sun Joe’s 40V 2.5Ah Eco Sharp battery included, you’ll enjoy up to 14 minutes of runtime per charge, which should be more than enough to trim up trees little by little as we head into fall and winter. No pull-cords, gas, tune-ups, or oil is required, making this a green tool all around. Plus, being cordless, you won’t have to worry about using extension cords either, delivering a convenient experience as well.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals

