Quick Charge Podcast: September 14, 2022

- Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
- Tesla Gigafactory Berlin expansion is on hold, awaiting approval
- Tesla manages to squeeze a lot more energy in a single Megapack
- Tesla delays Steam integration but still plans full video game library in its electric vehicles
- Tesla hires senior government official to lead critical mineral supply chain efforts in Canada
- Volvo Trucks ramps production of its 44-ton heavy-duty electric trucks
