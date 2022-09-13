Tesla has special code for crash testing in its cars, and it’s raising red flags

Fred Lambert

- Sep. 13th 2022 7:39 am PT

Tesla crash test
0

It was discovered that Tesla has special codes in its vehicle software related to crash testing with auto safety agencies. It is raising red flags with those agencies.

Tesla has an incredible record when it comes to crash safety. Its electric vehicles have consistently achieved top safety ratings with auto safety agencies around the world.

Most recently, the Model Y has been getting a lot of accolades.

We previously reported on the Model Y acing its safety test with NHTSA and achieving the highest possible IIHS safety rating.

Last week, Euro NCAP and Australia’s ANCAP released their own testing results for the Tesla Model Y, and the electric vehicle achieved the highest Euro NCAP overall score under its new protocol.

But now, those results are put into question due to a strange finding in Tesla’s software.

Green, a well-known Tesla hacker who often finds interesting tidbits of information in Tesla’s software, reported that Tesla has been adding code that involves crash-testing agencies, including ANCAP and EuroNCAP, which just tested the Model Y:

Green was able to confirm that Tesla has been giving “one-off builds” to crash-testing agencies and that the tweaks that the software code brings are “non-visible settings on the autopilot side.”

Crash-testing agencies do test for advanced driver assist features like Autopilot, and Green speculated that it possibly could be “to better conform to the test criteria.”

It is raising some red flags with safety agencies. An ANCAP spokesperson told Drive that it is looking into the situation:

We’re aware of the claims made on Twitter and are looking into it.

To be clear, there are no specific allegations of cheating here, but the special code related to crash testing does raise some questions, which Tesla is not answering, since it doesn’t have a media relations department.

The concern is that Tesla might be changing settings in its vehicles to optimize for the tests, which could be cheating. It’s not unlike what happened during the Dieselgate scandal when automakers were caught having software that detected when the vehicles were emission tested and optimized for better results than would happen outside of the lab.

While the special code doesn’t mean that Tesla is cheating, the automaker has some explaining to do.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger