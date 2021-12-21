Tesla Model Y achieves highest possible IIHS safety rating

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the main independent organization that conducts crash tests on vehicles in the US, released the result of its latest tests on the Tesla Model Y and confirmed that it achieved the highest possible safety rating.

Tesla and safety

While Tesla is known for being a technology-forward automaker and emphasizing the “fun” aspect of its vehicles with video games and other entertainment, safety is actually its top priority, and Tesla has been really successful at it. Both the Model S and the Model X both achieved 5-star safety ratings with some of the lowest probability of severe injury ever seen.

As for the Model 3, the electric sedan has won several safety plaudits, including 5-star ratings in all categories and the lowest probability of injury ever tested from NHTSA, 5 stars from Euro NCAP, while being hailed as setting a “new safety technology benchmark,” and 5 stars from the Australiasian NCAP.

Tesla Model Y safety rating

With the Model Y being Tesla’s most recent vehicle, it has been subject to all the same testing yet, but it is also getting some impressive results from the first few agencies that crash-tested the electric SUV.

Earlier this year, Model Y aced the NHTSA crash test.

Now the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released its safety rating for the latest version of the Tesla Model, Y and it achieved the highest possible rating:

The 2021-22 Tesla Model Y, a midsize luxury SUV, qualifies for a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

It released several crash test videos of the Model Y:

The Model Y has achieved a “good” rating, the highest one, in every single category except for the headlights where it received an “acceptable” rating:

Therefore, the Model Y continues Tesla’s streak of success when it comes to safety ratings.

