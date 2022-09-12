GOOLOO’s 280Wh power station with 100W USB-C sees first discount to $160 in New Green Deals

While most portable power stations can be on the larger side, GOOLOO’s latest model is quite compact. It features built-in 100W USB-C in/out port and includes a DC adapter that delivers an AC outlet as well. You’ll find that it features a 280Wh capacity and is on sale for $160, a full $140 below its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

GOOLOO’s portable power station is ultra compact

GOOLOO’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest GTX280 Portable Power Station for $159.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon for Prime members. Normally $300, today’s deal saves a total of 47% and is the first discount that we’ve seen. This portable power station is quite compact without sacrificing on ports. With 280Wh of total capacity, this portable power station packs native 100W USB-C in/out as well as 2.4A USB-A output, a QuickCharge Type-A port, and a 15V/10A DC port. However, that’s not where it ends. Included in the package is a DC adapter that has a QuickCharge USB-A output, USB-C 30W output, and an AC socket. The DC adapter can either be plugged into the portable power station to deliver an additional USB-C port and AC outlet on-the-go or even used in the car to recharge the power station. This entire system functions completely green since there’s no gas or oil required, given the portable power station runs off its internal battery.

Panasonic’s eneloop rechargeable AAA battery bundle hits $22 at Amazon (Reg. $29)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable AAA 4-pack Charging Bundle for $21.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings while delivering the first discount since back in May. Marking the second-best price of the year at within $2 of the 2022 low, this is also a rare chance to save overall. Giving you enough AAA batteries for keeping remotes, toys, and other gadgets powered, each of the four included batteries feature 2,100 recharge cycles and feature 800mAh of juice per charge. Included with the package is the 4-battery quick charger which completes the package for cutting back on single-use alternatives.

Greenworks 40V 21-inch brushless electric mower falls to $410

Woot is offering the Greenworks 21-inch 40V Brushless Push Mower for $409.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $500 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months. This Greenworks mower utilizes the brands 40V battery system, and includes both a 4Ah and 2Ah battery so you can swap between the two while doing lawn chores. Each one delivers “fade-free power with no memory loss after charging” and is compatible with other Greenworks tools you might own. The 21-inch cutting path makes small or medium yards quick work. Plus, no gas or oil is required for the mower to function since it’s completely electric, making it greener for the environment and easier on your wallet.

