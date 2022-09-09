Greenworks 40V 21-inch brushless electric mower falls to $410 in New Green Deals

While lawn cutting season might be coming to a close, it’s never a bad time to ditch your gas-powered mower for an all-electric one. That’s where today’s New Green Deal comes in, as it delivers the Greenworks 21-inch 40V electric mower with two batteries to your door for just $410. That’s a $90 drop from its normal price at Amazon and the 40V batteries are compatible with other Greenworks tools you might already own, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Greenworks’ 21-inch 40V mower includes two batteries

Woot is offering the Greenworks 21-inch 40V Brushless Push Mower for $409.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $500 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months. This Greenworks mower utilizes the brands 40V battery system, and includes both a 4Ah and 2Ah battery so you can swap between the two while doing lawn chores. Each one delivers “fade-free power with no memory loss after charging” and is compatible with other Greenworks tools you might own. The 21-inch cutting path makes small or medium yards quick work. Plus, no gas or oil is required for the mower to function since it’s completely electric, making it greener for the environment and easier on your wallet.

Segway’s kid-focused Ninebot ZING C9 electric scooter sees first sale at $198

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C9 Electric Kick Scooter for Kids at $198 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $270, this marks the first price drop that we’ve seen at Amazon. This new electric scooter can reach up to 11.2 MPH and travels for 6.2 miles per charge. Designed to tote around kids and teens up to 132 pounds and ranging from 4 foot 3 inches to 5 foot 3 inches (due to the height of the handle bars). The Ninebot ZING C9 only weighs 17.9 pounds itself and there’s a quick-release mechanism which means that you can easily put it in the back of the car should it die or you just want to take it to the park. On top of that, the motor won’t actually kick in until you’re going 1.9 MPH, which means it won’t start riding until your kids are ready to go. Of course, no gas or oil is required for it to function, making it a great way for your children to ride around and have fun this fall.

Foldable solar panel with 20A power station charger, more now $140

Amazon is offering the ECO-WORTHY 120W Foldable Solar Panel at $139.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $40 from its normal $180 going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This solar panel folds flat and weighs only nine pounds making it perfect for using when you’re not at home. There’s a built-in 20A LCD solar charge controller and it even includes 10 DC adapters to make it compatible with most power stations on the market, including Jackery, Goal Zero, Rockpals, and more. Essentially, this is an all-in-one solution for recharging your portable power station on the campsite or even at home. There’s even a three meter cable which lets you place the power station out of direct sunlight, while using the built-in kickstand to get “up to 25% more solar energy” than when the panel is lying flat on the ground.

