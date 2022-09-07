Trim your trees with SKIL’s 10-inch cordless 40V electric pole saw at $159 in New Green Deals

When it comes time to trim trees around your property ahead of winer snow storms, a pole saw is likely your go-to option. Right now, we’re taking a look at an all-electric SKIL brushless 40V cordless 10-inch pole saw that’s on sale for $159, which is a $40 discount from its normal $199 going rate and comes within $10 of the best price that we’ve seen. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

SKIL 10-inch cordless pole saw takes care of tree trimming

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE Brushless 40V 10-inch Pole Saw for $159 shipped. Down from $199, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked, coming within $10 of the lowest discount that we’ve seen. This cordless pole saw requires no gas to function and offers a quieter experience all around. It’s also the lightest cordless pole saw in its class. The included PWR JUMP charger gets you from 0% to 30% in just 15 minutes on the included battery if you need to top off quickly to get the job done. The shaft extends from 7.5- to 10-feet in length as well so you can reach new heights when trimming trees. Plus, this cordless electric pole saw angled 10-inch bar and chain make it simple to cut through thicker branches above your head.

Foldable solar panel with 20A power station charger, more now $140

Amazon is offering the ECO-WORTHY 120W Foldable Solar Panel at $139.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $40 from its normal $180 going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This solar panel folds flat and weighs only nine pounds making it perfect for using when you’re not at home. There’s a built-in 20A LCD solar charge controller and it even includes 10 DC adapters to make it compatible with most power stations on the market, including Jackery, Goal Zero, Rockpals, and more. Essentially, this is an all-in-one solution for recharging your portable power station on the campsite or even at home. There’s even a three meter cable which lets you place the power station out of direct sunlight, while using the built-in kickstand to get “up to 25% more solar energy” than when the panel is lying flat on the ground.

Sun Joe’s Follow-Along Electric Pressure Washer sees first discount to $170, more from $86.50

Amazon is currently offering the Sun Joe SPX3220 Follow-Along Electric Pressure Washer for $169.99 shipped. Typically going for $224.50, this 24% discount marks the first discount we’ve seen for this pressure washer model. Coming with the wand, 5-quick connect nozzles, and an onboard soap tank, this washer can output a maximum of 2300PSI and up to 1.65 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grime on your house or sidewalks. You can select between two pressure modes with the low option providing 1050PSI for everyday grime and the high mode blasting through pretty much anything at 1800PSI. You won’t be held back by this washer as it rolls on its four wheels so you can easily walk around while cleaning. Head below for more Sun Joe deals.

