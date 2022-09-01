Mercedes-Benz all-electric EQS SUV will be too luxuriously priced for US federal tax credits

Spoiler alert: A week after announcing the first EQS SUV models began rolling off its US assembly lines, Mercedes-Benz has finally shared what starting price and trims consumers can expect to see. Although this all-electric SUV and its battery components will be built on US soil, its price tag will prevent US customers from qualifying for federal tax credits. Shocking.

The EQS SUV has been anticipated since Mercedes-Benz’s initial launch of its all-electric EQ line of vehicles. It was first teased in October of 2020, when the German automaker shared camouflaged footage the SUV alongside EQS and EQE sedans.

The EQS sedan has already reached US consumers with the smaller EQE to follow. But as an all-electric luxury SUV, the next EQS has gained a lot of hype, especially in the US who adores larger vehicles.

This past April, Mercedes shared a bunch of new details and performance specs of the EQS SUV, but refrained from sharing any prices. Even when it announced an official start of US production at its Alabama facilities last week, we were still speculating MSRPs with a teeny tiny sliver of hope it might qualify for federal tax credits under revised terms in the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act.

Not a chance.

Still, the EQS SUV is approaching initial deliveries and will start at a price of $104,400. There are a lot of options to choose from, which we’ve outlined for you below. Have a look.

The Mercedes EQS SUV is priced between $104k-$132k

Mercedes-Benz finally graced the public with details of the upcoming EQS SUV in a press release today, including price breakdowns and how its trim levels will vary.

As we pointed out a few days ago, Mercedes surprised everyone with several new versions of its EQ vehicles on the way, including a new AMG version of the EQE sedan. We also learned of a 450 4MATIC version of the EQS SUV, on par with a trim strategy Mercedes is bringing to the EQS and EQE sedans as well.

According to Mercedes, each of the three available trim levels will soon be available to US consumers in three different powertrain and price options of the EQS SUV. Here’s how they break down.

*Note – MSRPs do not include $1,150 for destination and delivery fees

PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE PINNACLE EQS 450+ SUV: $104,400 EQS 450+ SUV: $108,650 EQS 450+ SUV: $110,650 EQS 450 4MATIC SUV: $107,400 EQS 450 4MATIC SUV: $111,650 EQS 450 4MATIC SUV: $113,650 EQS 580 4MATIC SUV: $125,950 EQS 580 4MATIC SUV: $130,200 EQS 580 4MATIC SUV: $132,200 Highlights include:

– Driver Assistance Package

– Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

– Leather Upholstery

– Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Roof

– 20″ Wheels (21″ on EQS 580)

Burmester 3D Sound System with Sound Personalization and Dolby Atmos

– 10-Degree Rear Axle Steering

– 64-color Ambient Lighting

– Parking Package with Surround View System Highlights include all features of Premium Trim plus:

– Head-Up Display

– Rapid Heating Front Seats

– MBUX Interior Assistant Front

– Front Multicontour Seats with Massage

– Four-Zone Climate Control

– Air Balance Package

– Mercedes-Benz Star Pattern Logo Projectors Highlights include all features of Premium and Exclusive Trims plus:

– Executive Second-Row Seat Package

– Second Row Middle Armrest with Wireless Charging

– Comfort Rear Headrests

– MBUX Rear Tablet

Now that we have the prices, the EQS SUV will arrive as a 2023 model to Mercedes dealerships in the US this fall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.