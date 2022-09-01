Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro launched as latest storm-beating, gas-generator killer

Jackery has just launched its latest portable power station and solar panel kit, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro.

The new Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is a major update to the original Jackery 1000, which I had the chance to test last year.

The new solar generator marks major improvements, updated solar panels, and even more utility.

For starters, it charges 3x faster than the previous version. You can charge it from a wall outlet in just 1.8 hours (and you don’t even need a separate charger – it has its own AC charger built into the unit!).

When choosing the kit that comes with four of Jackery’s 200W solar panels, you can also charge the battery from the sun in just 1.8 hours. That’s one of the fastest charging solar generators we’ve seen, and we’ve tested plenty of them!

When it comes to using a solar generator to replace a gasoline or diesel-powered generator, quick recharging from the sun is a must-have.

The unit offers three AC outlets with up to 1,000 watts of AC power (2,000 watts of peak draw). Another 12V DC car outlet can provide 120W of power.

Two USB-C PD ports both provide 100W of power to charge even the power-hungriest laptops out there. A pair of USB-A ports will keep your other USB-powered devices charged up.

All of the ports draw from the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro’s built-in 1,002 Wh battery, which is rated for 1,000 cycles of use.

The 11.5 kg (25.4 lb.) portable power station has a foldable handle to make it easy to carry, yet stowable so the top can still be used as a surface.

The power station comes with a three-year warranty, as do the SolarSaga 200W solar panels that are designed to be used with it.

Those solar panels can be folded down into a package that is just 540 x 615 x 40 mm (21.2 x 24.2 x 1.5 inches) in size.

Up to four of the folding 200W panels can be connected to the unit, providing a maximum of 800W of solar-powered charging.

Jackery 1000 Pro unit with a SolarSaga 80W panel

The Jackery Solar Generator Pro 1000 can also be used with Jackery’s SolarSaga 80W fixed panel, which charges at a slower speed.

The Jackery Solar Generator Pro 1000 along with four of the 200W SolarSaga solar panels is priced at $3,999 from Jackery’s website. The same base station but with just a pair of the 80W SolarSaga panels is priced at $1,597.

You can also find the same package with four solar panels on Amazon.

Electrek’s Take

I own a couple Jackery solar generators, and these things are amazing to have around. I often use them for charging my electric bicycles when I’m spending long days riding outside and testing bikes all day. But I’ve used them for everything from power tools to charging my electric mini-truck.

Having experienced nearly a week without power after being hit by Hurricane Irma in 2017, I never want to go through that again without something like this. We didn’t have a solar generator back then, and running the gas generator was an awful experience for everyone.

While these are pricey, they make a huge difference in an emergency situation and have the added benefit of being useful for daily life too, not just emergencies!

