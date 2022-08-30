Sibros and Google Cloud team up to deliver OTA updates, AI, and real-time data to a wide range of EVs

Connected vehicle system developer Sibros has added a new partner to its Rolodex. This time it isn’t an automaker but Google Cloud. By adding Google’s advanced scalable data infrastructure, Sibros looks to bolster its connected vehicle management technology to support a number of data-driven functions to its EV customers, like fleet management and OTA updates.

Sibros is a Silicon Valley-based developer of holistic vehicle ecosystems for OEMs, particularly EV automakers. The company has previously received acclaim for its Deep Connected Platform (DCP), which offers safe and secure OTA software updates in addition to real-time vehicle diagnostics, all in one vertically integrated stack.

Due in part to the potential of its connected vehicle management technology, Sibros has been able to secure several nascent EV automakers as clients, many of which you’re probably familiar with if you frequent Electrek.

This includes companies like Sono Motors in Germany and Volta Trucks in the UK. Last fall, Sibros shared that it would also be providing OTA update software to the upcoming Lightyear 0 solar EV.

By empowering a growing list of OEMs to get the very most data out of their connected vehicles, the developer continues to grow itself. Now, to push its connected mobility tech even further, Sibros has partnered with Google Cloud.

Sibros’s OTA Deep Logger and Deep Updater / Source: Sibros

Sibros’s connected vehicle solutions available on Google Cloud

Sibros announced the new partnership with Google Cloud in a press release today, sharing some of the potential the collaboration can bring to the former’s vehicle-to-cloud solutions, in addition to what sort of services will be available to OEMs.

Sibros said it will take advantage of the scalable infrastructure Google Cloud can provide in terms of data analytics, visualization, AI, machine learning, and API management tools, utilizing them to bolster its own automotive software and data management platform. Sibros cofounder and CEO, Hemant Sikariam, elaborated:

We are thrilled to collaborate with Google Cloud to offer our customers the ability to deploy one of the world’s most advanced connected vehicle solutions with the proven trust of Google’s cloud services. This partnership is a big leap forward in our mission to deliver safe and secure connected automotive technologies that improve how our world moves.

As part of the partnership, Sibros shared that its connected vehicle solutions will now be available on Google Cloud and be supported by a variety of Google apps to further assist automakers in their connected EV analytical experience. That includes the following:

Remote vehicle services and mobile apps

Real-time fleet data and edge analytics

Remote diagnostics and preventive maintenance

Full vehicle over-the-air (OTA) software updates

In addition to being a hardware agnostic solution for a multitude of vehicles beyond cars and trucks, Sibros points out that as a combined solution with Google Cloud, it also offers the first over-the-air software management system to carry the ISO 26262 certification with an ASIL-D rating for automotive OTA software updates.

The ASIL-D rating meets the highest level of automotive functional safety requirements to ensure OEMs meet cybersecurity regulations throughout the entire life cycle of vehicle software development. Google Cloud director of global automotive solutions, Matthias Breunig, also spoke about Sibros:

Google Cloud is committed to helping automakers reimagine the connected vehicle experience. Sibros has built a distinctive platform to manage fleets of globally connected vehicles based on modern connected vehicle architectures, embedded software, and Google Cloud technologies that help our customers succeed by bringing together an entire ecosystem of solutions.

