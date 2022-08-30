WORX 8A 10-inch electric pole saw preps your yard for fall at $79 in New Green Deals

With fall just around the corner, it might be time to start getting those trees trimmed up and ready for cooler weather. That’s where today’s New Green Deal comes into play, as it’s a WORX 8A 10-inch corded electric pole saw down at $79. Coming in 15% below its normal going rate, you’ll find that this pole saw can also function as a standard chainsaw making it a 2-in-1 tool for your yard care routine, all without using a single drop of gas. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Trim your trees ahead of fall with this corded electric chainsaw

Amazon is offering the WORX 8A 10-inch Corded Electric Pole Saw for $78.70 shipped. Down 15% from its normal $93 going rate these days, this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far this year. This electric pole saw is really two tools in one. You can use it on the ground as a general chainsaw for normal trimming, or attach the 8-foot extension pole to reach way up high into a tree for specific branches. The 8A motor is powerful enough to chew through even thicker limbs and the fact that it’s corded electric means you won’t have to use a single drop of gas for it. Plus, the auto chain tension system ensures that you won’t over-tighten it and that this chainsaw keeps running smoothly without added stress on the motor.

Jackery’s popular Explorer portable power stations hit best prices of the summer from $200

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Jackery’s latest portable power stations headlined by the Explorer 500 at $449 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $499, today’s offer is marking the first discount in months while also delivering a new 2022 low. Our last mention for comparison was down at $477, with today’s $50 discount offering the best price we’ve seen since last fall. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup.

Other Jackery power station discounts:

Automate your A/C and heat with Honeywell’s Wi-Fi thermostat at $80

Tech-Rabbit (99.5% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the certified refurbished Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $79.99 shipped. Originally $180 and going for $169 at Amazon right now, today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve seen from a reputable seller so far. This smart thermostat is designed to be programmed so you can have it turn off when leaving and back on when you head home. By doing this, you can save money by not heating (or cooling) an empty house, which is wasted electricity since nobody is home. On top of that, Wi-Fi and Alexa control allows you to change the temperature up or down without getting out of bed or off the couch, and even delivers voice-activated command of your heating and cooling system. It ships with a 2-year warranty and you can find out more about eBay’s certified refurbished program in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

