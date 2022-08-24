WORX cordless electric string trimmer doesn’t need gas or oil at $110 in New Green Deals

As we close out summer, now’s the perfect time to replace your old gas-powered yard care tools with electric ones to prep for next year. Today, we’re taking a look at the WORX 12-inch cordless string trimmer that also works as an edger and mini-mower when needed for $110. This is down from its normal going rate of $125 to $145 at Amazon and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

WORX’s 12-inch cordless string trimmer doesn’t need gas or oil

Today only, Woot is offering the WORX WG170.3 20V Power Share GT Revolution12-inch Cordless String Trimmer Kit for $109.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, you’d spend $125 to $145 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked so far this year. With the ability to replace three tools in your garage with one, today’s deal is perfect for finally making the switch to electric yard care products. You’ll find that it can handle the obvious task of string trimming, but it can also convert into a wheeled edger and can even function as a small mini-mower when needed. It also leverages the same 20V battery that the rest of the WORX tool lineup uses, meaning it’ll work with over 75 products which makes it quite versatile. Plus, today’s deal includes a 4Ah battery and charger so you’re up and running without gas and oil as soon as it arrives.

Schwinn e-bikes are up to $420 off for today only with Amazon lows starting from $1,360

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $420 off a range of Schwinn e-bikes. One notable option here is on the Schwinn Kettle Valley Adult Electric Bike at $1,359.99 shipped. Regularly $1,700, this is a new Amazon all-time low at $340 off the going rate and the best we can find. Featuring an 18.5-inch aluminum frame alongside 28-inch wheels, it delivers a 7-speed setup and a gloss black paint job. From there, the 375Wh battery and 250-watt pedal assist hub drive motor (a “thumb pad controller lets you choose your level of assistance”) lasts for “up to 45 miles” with the ability to charge back up with any standard household outlet.

Today’s Schwinn e-bike Gold Box sale is delivering hundreds of dollars in savings on a few different models in the brand’s lineup. The deals start from $1,360, much like the model featured above, and go up to $1,680 for the higher-end configurations with several different colorways available. Browse through some of the new all-time lows right here while you can save up to $420.

Anker’s latest portable power stations on sale from $200 in time for tailgates and camping trips

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its portable power stations in time for fall camping trips and tailgates with free shipping across the board. Right now, the new Anker 1,024Wh PowerHouse Power Station is now down to $899.99 with the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,100, this is only the second discount to date at $200. We previously saw a $100 launch discount attached back when it hit the scene in July, and today’s offer delivers a new all-time low.

Anker’s recently-released power station arrives with one of the more capable internal batteries on the market thanks to 1,024Wh of reliable LiFePO4 energy for bringing on trips or just having around for some added peace of mind. For actually putting that power to use, you’ll find six AC outlets as well as three 100W USB-C PD ports, a pair of USB-A slots, and a car socket. You can also save an extra $100 on this bundle package with two 100W solar panels at $300 off for a true off-grid setup.

