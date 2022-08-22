Kobalt’s 80V Max 21-inch electric mower with two batteries $649 ($100 off) in New Green Deals

Are you tired of mowing the yard with a gas- and oil-filled machine? It’s time to upgrade to battery-powered tools. Today, we found a selection of Kobalt 80V Max tools on sale up to $100 off or more, with the brand’s 21-inch mower leading the way. Coming in at $649 or less, the two included 4Ah batteries deliver up to 80 minutes of runtime so you can complete the entire yard without charging. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Kobalt’s 80V Max electric mower $100 or more off

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Kobalt 80V Max electric yard tools up to $100 off. Our top pick is the 21-inch Brushless Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $649 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $616.55. Down from $749, today’s deal saves at least $100 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that alongside the mower and charger, there are two 4Ah batteries included in the package. Combined, these two batteries deliver up to 80 minutes of mowing before you have to wait for them to recharge. On top of that, the batteries will work with all other Kobalt 80V Max tools, making today’s purchase quite versatile. You’ll also not use a single drop of gas or oil when mowing the yard once picking it up, which is better on your ears, health, and the environment.

Sun Joe pressure washers are up to 40% off for today only with models starting from $50

For today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on Sun Joe pressures washers starting with the compact SPX201E model at $49.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This more handheld option regularly fetches closer to $85 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $66 in 2022. Today’s offer is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Whether it’s to clean off the car, siding, or patio, as well as a number of other applications around the house and elsewhere, this model delivers a form-factor that’s easy to carry around with 1,350 PSI, a 10-amp motor, and a maximum water flow of 1.45 GPM. It also ships with a 20-foot high pressure hose, a garden hose adapter, 35-foot power cord, and a simple-to-use twist nozzle to adjust the output pressure.

EGO’s 56V brushless leaf blower preps you for fall at Amazon low of $249

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 650 CFM Variable-Speed 56V Battery-powered Electric Cordless Leaf Blower for $249 shipped. Down from $279, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since launch back in 2020. With over up to 200 minutes of runtime on a single charge of the included 5Ah battery, this blower is perfect for cleaning up leaves as we head into the fall season. The motor itself is brushless and is designed to last the long haul. It’s also part of EGO’s Power+ 56V toolkit which means that the battery and tool here will work with other gear that you might have from the brand. And, of course, there’s zero gas or oil required for this blower to function.

