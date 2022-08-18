Cut the grass without gas or oil with the WORX 20-inch electric mower at $194 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of keeping gas in the garage just to mow the yard? Well, it’s time to finally go electric. The WORX 20-inch 40V Power Share cordless electric lawn mower is down to $194 right now at Amazon, which marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all year. Requiring no gas or oil to function, it’s more economical, quieter, and versatile than normal gas mowers, making it a solid choice all around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Finally convert to an electric lawn mower with WORX’s 20-inch model at $194

Amazon is offering the WORX WG779 20-inch 40V Power Share Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $193.94 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $70 from its going rate at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $6 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year. Ready to help you close out the summer without gas or oil, this electric mower is perfect for overhauling your yard care routine. With six different height adjustments, Intellicut technology, and a 2-in-1 design that allows you to either bag or mulch, this mower is a great choice all around for your lawn chores. On top of that, there’s two 4Ah batteries included here that are also compatible with all WORX 20V or 40V components.

ECOFLOW’s regularly $299+ River Mini Portable Power Station takes you off grid for $179

The official ECOFLOW Amazon storefront is now offering its River Mini Portable Power Station for $179 shipped. Regularly $299 and more like $349 directly from ECOFLOW, today’s deal is at least $120 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a 210Wh lithium battery with a range of outlets and ports to keep your campsite, outdoor adventures, and more powered, not to mention emergency situation. It has a pair of sine wave AC outlets with a 300W output, a 12V DC outlet, three USB-A ports, a USB-C fast charge option, and more packed into a compact unit. It supports various ways to recharge, from solar and car ports to typical outlets, and can reach 80% capacity “in 1 hour flat.”

Amazon’s official Smart Thermostat falls to $48 alongside Air Quality Monitor at $56

Amazon is currently offering its new Smart Thermostat for $47.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, this one is back on sale at 20% off for the first time since Prime Day and delivering a more rare chance to save. Expanding the Echo ecosystem with the perfect accessory now that the weather is about to change with fall, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat was recently released as an affordable way to command your climate control system with Alexa. Whether it’s for making it through the inconsistent fall temperatures or you’re already looking to prepare for winter, you’ll be able to set the perfect temperature through the voice assistant. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale, and for one of the very first times at that, the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is now down to $55.99. Normally fetching $70, this one is 20% off and matching the all-time low set only once before from the first-ever discount. Providing stats on five different factors of your home’s air quality, this sensor can monitor temperature, humidity, VOCs, carbon monoxide, and PM 2.5 particulate matter. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

