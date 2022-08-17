SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range arrives in time for fall at $1,200 ($200 off) in New Green Deals

With cooler weather on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about getting back outside to ride to and from work. That’s where the SWFT ZIP e-bike comes to play, thanks to its built-in battery that lets you travel 37 miles on a single charge. WIth a top speed of nearly 20 MPH, you’ll be able to cruise around town without a drop of gas or oil, allowing for more economical transportation while also enjoying some sunshine at the same time. On sale for $200 off, this e-bike is now down to $1,200 with Best Buy’s deal here, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range now $200 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the SWFT ZIP E-bike for $1,199.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate, this marks a return to our previous mention from back in September of last year. While most e-bikes can only go around 20 or so miles per charge, this one steps it up for its price point. Coming in with a range of 37 miles and a top speed of just under 20 MPH, this e-bike is ready to take you to and from work or the grocery store without needing to be plugged in. Plus, the built-in display showcases the battery output, how much charge is left, speed, and range to give you vital information at a glance.

EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower ends summer with $50 all-time low discount to $349

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $399, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $50 off. We last saw it for $10 more, with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Summer may be coming to an end, but this is a great way to get your lawn in shape for winter without fussing with gas or oil.

Amazon’s official Smart Thermostat falls to $48 alongside Air Quality Monitor at $56

Amazon is currently offering its new Smart Thermostat for $47.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, this one is back on sale at 20% off for the first time since Prime Day and delivering a more rare chance to save. Expanding the Echo ecosystem with the perfect accessory now that the weather is about to change with fall, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat was recently released as an affordable way to command your climate control system with Alexa. Whether it’s for making it through the inconsistent fall temperatures or you’re already looking to prepare for winter, you’ll be able to set the perfect temperature through the voice assistant. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale, and for one of the very first times at that, the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is now down to $55.99. Normally fetching $70, this one is 20% off and matching the all-time low set only once before from the first-ever discount. Providing stats on five different factors of your home’s air quality, this sensor can monitor temperature, humidity, VOCs, carbon monoxide, and PM 2.5 particulate matter. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the SWFT ZIP e-bike sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – electric leaf blower, more

After shopping the SWFT ZIP e-bike above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.