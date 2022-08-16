Quick Charge Podcast: August 16, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla’s public Superchargers are deemed ‘illegal’ in Germany due to technicality
- Tesla (TSLA) expands its Virtual Power Plant to Southern California
- Duke taps Ford F-150 Lightning energy to stabilize grid, flipping the ‘EVs break grid’ script
- FBI spotted using badass-looking Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car
- Ford, GM, BMW partner with SMUD on managed EV charging pilot
- Polestar (PSNY) announces its O₂ roadster concept will enter production as the Polestar 6
- Coke Canada using Ford E-Transit in new pilot program
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.