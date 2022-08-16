Ford, GM, BMW partner with SMUD on managed EV charging pilot

Automakers Ford, GM, and BMW are announcing a new managed EV charging pilot program with SMUD, the sixth-largest not-for-profit electric service provider.

Ford, GM, and BMW are partnering with SMUD on a managed electric vehicle (EV) charging pilot. The new charging pilot will help EV customers save money on utility costs to promote a balanced energy grid.

SMUD is working with the three automakers to see if the new pilot program can help Sacramento-based EV users find the best time to charge their vehicles during the day.

As a leader in clean energy and reducing CO2, SMUD’s goal is to reach zero carbon emissions for its power supply by 2030, also called its Zero Carbon Plan.

SMUD’s current power supply is about 50% carbon-free, yet the energy provider plans to add 3,000 Megawatts of renewable energy and storage. If SMUD can accomplish this, it would be enough to power over 600,000 homes annually.

Ed Hamzawim, Director of Advanced Clean Energy Solutions at SMUD, says:

We are thrilled to have GM, Ford, and BWM as our partners for this project and look forward to our collaboration to further the growth and adoption of electric vehicles in a sustainable and equitable manner.

SMUD customers are already beginning to receive communications about the program and its potential benefits.

Ford EV Charging Source: Ford

Benefits of Ford, GM, BMW partnering with SMUD

Ford, GM, and BMW will create custom charge requests as part of the agreement, providing an optimal charging schedule for EV owners to charge their vehicles at ideal times.

Chrisitan Voigt, e-Mobility Strategy Manager of BMW North America, spoke highly of the partnership.

The collaboration with SMUD allows us to bring ChargeForward to more customers in California and to further incentivize the use of clean energy across the country. By participating in the smart charging program with SMUD, our customers plan an active role in making the grid more reliable and more sustainable.

Matt Stover, Director of Charging and Energy Services at Ford, also chimed in, saying:

Championing our country’s transition to an EV lifestyle means making charging easy for customers while responsibly managing local energy supplies in the most sustainable way possible.

And finally, GM’s V2X lead, Ty Jagerson, had this to say about the new partnership.

This pilot program represents an opportunity to explore the benefits of sustainable charging for both customers and our utility collaborators, and underscores GM’s commitment to an all-electric future and EVs for everyone.

The new EV charging pilot program SMUD is starting with Ford, GM, and BMW is the first of many clean energy initiatives from the energy company. The clean energy provider is taking the first steps towards its goal of 75,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025.

