FBI spotted using badass-looking Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car

FBI has been spotted using a Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car, and it is looking pretty badass for a law enforcement vehicle.

Electric vehicles are quickly becoming popular with police departments who are doing the math and finding out that with the amount of mileage they put on their patrol vehicles, they can’t afford not to go electric. Tesla vehicles have been the preferred electric cars for law enforcement due to their capabilities, but other EVs are starting to catch up.

The Boulder Sheriff recently said that their new Tesla Model Y is going to be cheaper than their current police patrol cars in just 6-18 months.

For decades, Ford has been the preferred brand of law enforcement for its gasoline-powered cars, and now that it has the Mustang Mach-E, there’s a way for police departments to go electric with a Ford.

Last year, Ford Mustang Mach-E passed the Michigan State Police test, and we have since seen several law enforcement agencies adopt the electric SUV.

But now we learn that even the FBI is on board with the Mach-E, and it looks pretty badass with their livery:

With a range of over 200 miles, quick acceleration, and plenty of room, the Mustang Mach-E makes a lot of sense as a police patrol car.

Police patrol cars accumulate a lot of mileage quickly, and therefore,there’s a great opportunity for electric cars to pay for themselves quick through gas savings.

We are likely to start seeing a lot more Mustang Mach-Es as law enforcement vehicles considering Ford’s existing relationship with police departments and the success of the Mach-E.

For example, NYPD bought 184 Ford Mustang Mach-Es last year.

