Coke Canada using Ford E-Transit in new pilot program

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd, or Coke Canada, announced today that it’s testing a new EV pilot program using Ford’s E-Transit cargo van.

Coke Canada is testing its very first EV cargo delivery vans in a new pilot in the Greater Montreal Area. The bottling manufacturer buys the famous Coca-Cola syrup, enhances it, and packages them while distributing it to its 16,000 customers.

The Canadian bottling company will use Ford’s E-Transit, which has been a hit so far for the legacy automaker. In fact, Ford’s July sales show the E-Transit controlling 95% of the electric van market.

The move comes as many corporations promise a carbon-neutral future. In fact, Coca-Cola Canada has taken several steps already towards a cleaner future.

For one thing, the bottling company plans to reduce the carbon footprint of each drink by 25%. So far, Coke Canada has reduced its carbon footprint by 21% since 2010.

Coke Canada also reached 100% water replenishment in 2019, meaning the company gives back the same amount of water they use for operations.

With the help of Ford’s E-Transit, Coke Canada looks to make good on its commitments. The new pilot program includes more than just the EV delivery vans.

Ford E Transit Source: Ford

Will Coke Canada using the Ford E-Transit spark a trend?

Coke Canada will be using three fully electric Ford E-Transit EV vans to deliver to its customers. Chief Operating Officer of Coke Canada, Stephen du Toit, praised the program, saying:

We’re very pleased to add the Ford E-Transit to our delivery fleet. We know we have work to do to decrease the emissions from our fleet and we’re considering everything.

Toit continues:

We’re building a business with sustainability at the foundation of our future and are looking to partner with suppliers who are leading the change in these areas to help us do it.

Ford is a leader in this regard, as the company continues to see strong demand for its EV models. In fact, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is the third best-selling EV so far this year, behind the Tesla Model Y and Model 3.

To further sweeten the deal, Coke Canada’s new program includes installing EV chargers at work and in employees’ homes. The bottling company will test the Ford E-Transit’s performance to determine if it’s the right fit.

Coke Canada has 275 delivery vans throughout Canada, with another 25 in the Greater Montreal Area. If the program is successful, Coke Canada hopes to expand the deal.

Coke Canada is one of many companies looking to cut emissions and electricity their fleet. For example, Amazon, the US Post Office, and UPS are a few notable companies adopting EV fleets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.