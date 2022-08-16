Renogy’s 222Wh 5.3-lb. portable power station with 60W USB-C falls to $199.50 in New Green Deals

Are you planning a camping trip for the fall? If so, be sure you can recharge your drone, camera, or smartphone while off-grid. Today’s New Green Deals features a 222Wh portable power station that delivers 60W USB-C PD alongside dual AC plugs, two 18W USB-A ports, and more. Plus it can be recharged with solar panels should you want to prolong your off-grid experience. It’s on sale for $199.50 at Amazon, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked from its normal up to $250 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Renogy portable power station with 60W USB-C PD hits new low

Amazon is offering the Renogy 222Wh Portable Power Station for $199.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $250 and sale price of $210, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Coming in at only 5.3 pounds with a capacity of 222Wh, this portable power station is ready to recharge your gear anywhere. You’ll find that it features a 60W USB-C port, two AC power outlets, dual USB-A outputs capable of 18W, and even a car outlet. This power station can charge up to six devices at once, and there’s even support for plugging in a solar panel to keep it topped off during the day. The best part is that it does all this built its built-in battery, meaning no gas or oil will be required to run this portable generator.

Amazon’s official Smart Thermostat falls to $48 alongside Air Quality Monitor at $56

Amazon is currently offering its new Smart Thermostat for $47.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, this one is back on sale at 20% off for the first time since Prime Day and delivering a more rare chance to save. Expanding the Echo ecosystem with the perfect accessory now that the weather is about to change with fall, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat was recently released as an affordable way to command your climate control system with Alexa. Whether it’s for making it through the inconsistent fall temperatures or you’re already looking to prepare for winter, you’ll be able to set the perfect temperature through the voice assistant. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale, and for one of the very first times at that, the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is now down to $55.99. Normally fetching $70, this one is 20% off and matching the all-time low set only once before from the first-ever discount. Providing stats on five different factors of your home’s air quality, this sensor can monitor temperature, humidity, VOCs, carbon monoxide, and PM 2.5 particulate matter. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

EGO’s 56V brushless leaf blower preps you for fall at Amazon low of $249

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 650 CFM Variable-Speed 56V Battery-powered Electric Cordless Leaf Blower for $249 shipped. Down from $279, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since launch back in 2020. With over up to 200 minutes of runtime on a single charge of the included 5Ah battery, this blower is perfect for cleaning up leaves as we head into the fall season. The motor itself is brushless and is designed to last the long haul. It’s also part of EGO’s Power+ 56V toolkit which means that the battery and tool here will work with other gear that you might have from the brand. And, of course, there’s zero gas or oil required for this blower to function.

