Wheel-E Podcast! Fat tire electric trikes, new NIU, Can-Am electric motorcycles & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from companies including Addmotor and NIU, a discussion of how the Inflation Reduction Act left out critically important electric bicycles, upcoming electric motorcycles from Can-Am and Kawasaki, fast electric surfboards, and lots more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Addmotor M-340 electric tricycle gets big battery update for long and stable cruising
- After Bolt bolted from 5 US cities, who gets to take its abandoned electric bikes?
- The new climate bill abandoned the type of electric vehicle that can make the biggest difference
- NIU launches futuristic-looking electric moped that’s half e-bike, half e-motorcycle
- Can-Am unveils two new electric motorcycles set to reclaim the brand’s historic glory
- Kawasaki expected to unveil two lower-cost electric motorcycles for the US later this year
- I tested Awake’s epic 37 mph electric surfboards and survived. Here’s how it went [with VIDEO]
