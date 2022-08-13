NIU issues US recall of 2022 MQiGT EVO electric scooter, but fix is a software update

NIU’s latest flagship electric scooter, the MQiGT EVO, is now the subject of a recall in the United States. In a very Tesla-like move though, the fix isn’t actually a hardware issue, but rather just a software update.

The affected vehicles are 2022 MQiGT EVO electric scooters, which is a new model that only recently entered the US market.

According to a recall notice, the EVO electric scooter has a firmware issue that can cause the motor to lose power.

Because the issue is in the firmware and not the motor itself, the company has been able to solve it with a software update for the scooter.

In Europe, the software update prevented the need for a recall. However, US laws require an official recall, even if the fix is obtainable via a software update. The issue affects many automakers, and Tesla owners likely have more intimate experience with such software-based recalls and fixes.

As a NIU company spokesperson explained to Electrek:

The safety of our riders is our top priority. Our product team has conducted a thorough investigation into issues on the MQiGT EVO and acted quickly to ensure these have been addressed and resolved through vehicle firmware updates. In Europe, we have carried out a thorough investigation and determined that no product recall is necessary and that issues have been resolved through vehicle firmware updates. In the US we are working with our US dealers to ensure that all updates are carried out through a product recall as required by US law. We are still committed to delivering on the promise of the EVO, which we believe to be the future of 125cc-equivalent scooters.

The NIU MQiGT EVO was unveiled less than a year ago at the EICMA 2021 Milan Motorcycle Show.

I was in attendance and had the chance to do a few hot laps on the new electric scooter. Compared to my current NQiGT Extended Range electric scooter that I’ve commuted with for the last two years, it was noticeably more powerful with quicker acceleration off the line.

I didn’t have enough room to get it up to its top speed, but the higher 100 km/h (62 mph) limit should make the scooter more convenient for riders that need to access higher speed roads in cities and suburbs.

The scooter features a higher voltage 72V electrical system that helps it pump more power into the 5 kW motor. Two 72V and 26Ah batteries combine to offer 3.7 kWh of capacity. That’s enough for around 75 km (47 miles) of range.

To see the unveiling of the MQiGT EVO electric scooter at the Milan Motorcycle Show, check out my video below. There you’ll also be able to check out NIU’s upcoming RQi electric motorcycle, which will likely eclipse the EVO as the highest speed NIU electric vehicle to date.

